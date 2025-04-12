The Cleveland Browns' signing of Joe Flacco would not mean they are done making moves at the quarterback spot yet.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reflected on the news during a segment of From The Insiders on NFL Network on Friday. He believes that the signing provides security should something go awry in the NFL Draft, but they will continue to consider their options moving forward.

“That is basically backup quarterback money, but at least they have a quarterback room that could go into the season and be okay. My understanding, does not take them away from anything. It's actually similar to what the New York Giants did with Russell Wilson and Jamis Winston. Could they take a quarterback? Of course, they could. Could they take him in the first round? Of course, they could,” Rapoport said.

“Similar to the Cleveland Browns, if it's a quarterback in the future, not going to let a signing of Joe Flacco for not a lot of money, take them away from that. It just gives them a little security in case maybe someone takes the quarterback they want. they want in case they try to execute a trade, it doesn't happen, and of course, lot of good feelings between Cleveland and Joe Flacco considering what he did lead him to the playoffs, this is kind of a cool reunion.”

What lies ahead for Browns after Joe Flacco signing

Whether or not Joe Flacco has a significant role in the Browns offense in 2025, it is still positive for the two parties to reunite with one another.

Flacco led the Browns to the playoffs in the 2023 season despite the team suffering numerous injuries. He went 4-1 in his five starts as he completed 204 passes for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns. His efforts ended up with him earning the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

And it seems he hasn't lost his touch. In 2024 with the Indianapolis Colts, he was successful on 248 passes for 1,761 yards and 12 scores. However, he went 2-4 in his six starts as the Colts missed the postseason.

Running it back with the Browns presents an opportunity for Flacco to continue performing at a solid level at age 40. As for the team, they will look to make significant improvements after a 4-13 campaign last year.