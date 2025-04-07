As the NFL Draft gets closer and closer, it seems very likely that the Tennessee Titans will select Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick. That makes the first pivot point of the draft the No. 2 pick, which is currently held by the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns have a few different avenues that they can go in. They can take either Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart to fill their need at quarterback, draft Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter to give Myles Garrett a running mate, or they can take Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter and figure out where he fits on both sides of the ball.

For most of the pre-draft process, it has looked like Carter was the most likely outcome at No. 2 for the Browns. Now, however, it appears that Hunter may be creeping up the Browns' draft board and could be the pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Two-plus weeks ahead of the NFL Draft, there are signs that point to the Browns now using the No. 2 overall pick on Colorado standout Travis Hunter. With @tyschmit: 🎧 https://t.co/pwhzj4PCTm pic.twitter.com/4nkO8ZFy8E — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

“A couple of months ago, I was of the mind and the impression, based on things people told me, that the Browns were likely to go quarterback,” Schefter said. “Then, we shifted to Abdul Carter, where there were a lot of people that felt like the Browns were gonna take Abdul Carter. … The latest intel now, is that I believe Travis Hunter is the more likely pick at two today, a couple of weeks out of the NFL Draft.”

The Browns have a glaring weakness on the edge opposite Garrett, which would make Carter a very tempting pick after an ultra-productive final season at Penn State. However, an injury in the pre-draft process may be scaring some teams away.

Hunter can do it all and was very impressive at Colorado's Pro Day on Friday despite not doing any testing and just running some routes for Shedeur Sanders. The Browns have needs at both receiver and defensive back, which makes Hunter very appealing as someone who is arguably the best prospect in the draft at both spots.

If Hunter is the pick for the Browns, Cleveland still must figure out who is going to be throwing him the ball on the offensive side. The Browns traded for Kenny Pickett this offseason, but another option at that spot is likely needed before the start of camp.