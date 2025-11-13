Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama have developed a special defensive partnership for the San Antonio Spurs. The reigning Rookie of the Year has been a key part of the team's strong start to the season, and he recently opened up about what makes their two-way connection click.

Castle shared his thoughts on the defensive bond he shares with Wembanyama.

“We both take pride in being two-way players,” Castle said, via Michael C. Wright of ESPN. “Our identity on this team is defense, and I feel like we're the heads of that. So, how many pick-and-rolls that we guard together, how many times we have to read off each other's guy, how much I have to help him rebound, just all those little things on that side of the floor just makes it so much more important for us as a team.”

The duo made franchise history against the Golden State Warriors when both recorded triple-doubles in the same game. Castle finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists while Wembanyama posted 31 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in the 125-120 defeat.

Castle has started the season strong with averages around 18 points, six rebounds, and eight assists through the first 10 games. His defensive versatility at 6-foot-6 pairs naturally with Wembanyama's rim protection and length.

The second-year guard previously acknowledged needing to improve his off-ball defense despite praise for his on-ball work. That self-awareness has helped him develop alongside Wembanyama, whose 96-game block streak continues to anchor the Spurs' defensive schemes.

Their partnership extends beyond individual stats. Castle's ability to initiate offense and attack downhill creates spacing that benefits Wembanyama, while the 7-foot-4 center's defensive presence allows Castle to roam more freely on that end.

The Spurs built their identity around defense this season, and Castle recognizes the responsibility that comes with being a foundational piece. His comments highlight a mature understanding of how small details like communication and rebounding create winning habits.

Despite the historic performance, Castle and Wembanyama wanted the win more than the individual milestone, showing their team-first mentality continues to guide San Antonio's young core.