The Cleveland Browns started the 2025 NFL Draft by trading out of the No. 3 overall pick. They then made the biggest splash of the weekend by trading up in Round 5 to take the draft's most talked-about quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. As the dust settles on this year's draft, we're learning more about exactly how the Browns' Sanders pick played out.

“According to one person in the Browns' draft room, there wasn't a spirited discussion Friday night or early Saturday about what to do with Sanders,” Daniel Oyefusi reported for ESPN. “The team already had accounted for the player, his ranking and everything that comes with drafting a prospect.”

However, things changed on Day 3 before the Browns ultimately traded the Seattle Seahawks picks 166 and 192 for 144 to take Sanders.

“After selecting Sanders on Saturday, Berry told reporters the team had been targeting him if he continued to fall on Day 3. A source with knowledge of Browns' internal conversations said Berry ‘worked hard to trade up for him,' beginning to make calls late in the fourth round, and called the pick a ‘no-brainer.'”

The Browns took Sanders with what would be their last pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, adding him to a class that includes third-round pick Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski may not have the strongest QB room in the NFL next season, but they certainly have the most intriguing. In addition to Gabriel and Sanders, the Browns' QB depth chart also includes 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett, Super Bowl-winning signal-caller Joe Flacco, and all-time trade and contract disaster Deshaun Watson, who will likely not play next season due to an Achilles injury.

Not all these QBs will be on the roster in Week 1, so the next several months will be fascinating to watch as these passers compete to see who will take the currently wide-open starting job.