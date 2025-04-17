The Cleveland Browns have multiple needs as they come into the 2025 NFL Draft off a disastrous 3-14 season that saw them fall to last place in the AFC Central. The Browns need help at the quarterback position as well as linebacker, receiver, defensive back and the offensive line. They have the No. 2 pick in the draft next week behind the Tennessee Titans, but one AFC South scout does not believe they should think about using that selection on a quarterback.

Instead, he believes the multi-talented Travis Hunter of Colorado should be their selection. Overall, the scout thinks that this year's quarterbacks are basically hit or miss and Shedeur Sanders of Colorado and Mississippi's Jaxson Dart would both be questionable choices.

Additionally, Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter has injury concerns (shoulder and foot), and that makes Hunter a clear choice for Cleveland

“Hunter is the cleanest playmaker in the draft. It was between him and Abdul [Carter],” the scout said, per Matt Miller of ESPN.com. “With the shoulder and foot injury concerns with Carter, give me Travis.”

Hunter made a name for himself at Colorado playing both sides of the ball. There are some teams that may want Hunter to pick either cornerback or wide receiver, but the scout believes the Heisman Trophy winner can play on both sides of the ball.

“Give him the opportunity to do both [wide receiver and cornerback] with an emphasis on offense with the lack of a WR1 in Cleveland.”

Quarterback issues persist in Cleveland

The Browns clearly have a need at the quarterback position, as DeShaun Watson tore his Achilles in Week 7 last year and suffered a setback in the offseason. Currently, the Browns have veteran Joe Flacco and twice-traded Kenny Pickett on hand to fill the quarterback position.

It does not appear that either one is a long-term answer for head coach Kevin Stefanski, but that does not mean the Browns should use that No. 2 pick on a quarterback. There are never guarantees that drafting a quarterback with a high pick will work out, and that seems especially true in 2025. Both Sanders and Dart have solid skills but they also have significant issues that could take a full season or more to overcomes.

Selecting a promising quarterback after the first round may be the best choice for the Browns. That way, they don't have to rush a young signal caller into the lineup. Selecting a talented player like Hunter could produce huge dividends for the team.