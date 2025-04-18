In Cleveland, optimism often walks hand-in-hand with caution. The Browns have long teased potential, only to be undone by inconsistent quarterback play, roster imbalances, and a parade of untimely injuries. Yet every spring, the NFL Draft provides an annual shot at reshaping the franchise's future. In 2025, armed with a full arsenal of picks, the Browns boast elite talent. Of course, none is more dominant than Myles Garrett, arguably the league’s premier edge rusher. However, roster gaps remain. This year’s draft offers a compelling mix of headline-grabbing prospects, trench warriors, and dynamic playmakers. If Cleveland can thread the needle, this could be the class that finally helps them rise above the AFC North’s brutal middle tier.

Free Agency Recap: Garrett Extended, But Quarterback Questions Linger

The Browns have been relatively on the free agent front. The moves they have made have generated more questions than confidence. Yes, they secured a major win by locking in Garrett to a record-setting $40 million-per-year deal. That said, the rest of the offseason has been underwhelming. Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco also join the quarterback room. However, neither represents a true answer for a team still searching for long-term stability under center.

Deshaun Watson’s massive contract also continues to hang over the franchise like a storm cloud. It has severely limited flexibility and casted doubt over the team’s direction. The Browns also face a tough decision regarding Nick Chubb. His future remains uncertain following a major injury. Though retaining Garrett sends a message that Cleveland still views itself as a contender, it could set up further cap constraints in the years ahead.

That’s why the upcoming draft is so critical. With glaring needs at quarterback, offensive line, running back, and the secondary, Cleveland can’t afford to miss. This class provides both firepower and foundational depth. If the Browns approach it with urgency and vision, it could mark the turning point they’ve long been chasing.

Here we'll try to look at the three reasons why Shedeur Sanders is the perfect Cleveland Browns fit in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 2: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The Browns go bold right out of the gate. Shedeur Sanders is one of the most talked-about quarterbacks in this draft class. His dynamic arm, unshakable poise under pressure, and clutch gene make him a potential franchise changer. Sure, scouts still question his pocket discipline and occasional hero-ball tendencies. However, Cleveland is in no position to play it safe. In a quarterback room searching for a long-term leader, Sanders brings both upside and swagger. For a fanbase hungry for hope, Sanders might be the spark they’ve been waiting for.

Round 2, Pick 33: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Cleveland adds muscle to the offensive line by selecting the nimble and technically polished Josh Conerly Jr. With Jedrick Wills unable to lock down the left tackle spot due to injuries and inconsistency, Conerly represents a potential long-term solution. His foot speed, hand placement, and pass-blocking acumen are tailor-made to protect a young quarterback like Sanders.

Round 3, Pick 67: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

The Browns stay close to home with this pick and snag one of the most electric backs in the country. TreVeyon Henderson brings top-tier burst, elite acceleration, and the ability to score from anywhere on the field. With Nick Chubb recovery outcome still uncertain, Henderson steps in as both insurance and a potential game-changer. He fits into Cleveland’s scheme seamlessly and could immediately energize the backfield.

Round 3, Pick 94: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

Cleveland continues building out its offensive front with the physical and versatile Cameron Williams. His size, strength, and attitude in the run game give him a solid foundation to grow into a reliable contributor. Whether as a swing tackle or spot starter, Williams strengthens a unit that was stretched too thin last season.

Round 4, Pick 104: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

Doubling up at running back might raise eyebrows. However, Neal’s unique skill set makes this pick worthwhile. He is a compact, powerful runner with great balance and soft hands. As such, Neal complements Henderson perfectly. In a league that thrives on rotation and versatility in the backfield, the Browns could be crafting a two-headed monster—one with speed, power, and plenty of upside.

Round 5, Pick 179: Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia Tech

Jaylin Lane might just be the hidden gem of this draft class. He is a slippery slot receiver with strong YAC ability and sudden quickness off the line. Lane gives Cleveland a weapon they’ve sorely lacked. With inconsistency from the Browns' receiver room, Lane offers fresh legs, creativity, and a spark in short-area spaces. He could quickly emerge as a go-to target on third downs.

Round 6, Pick 192: Jack Nelson, OL, Wisconsin

The Browns go back to the offensive line well with Nelson. He is a rugged, lunch-pail interior lineman from a program known for trench excellence. Nelson can slot in at guard or right tackle. He gives Cleveland options as they shuffle the depth chart. His physicality in the run game fits Stefanski’s identity. His no-nonsense style will endear him to both coaches and fans.

Round 6, Pick 200: Jaylin Smith, LB, USC

Smith may not dazzle on the stat sheet. However, he plays fast, diagnoses quickly, and always seems to be around the ball. He’s the kind of high-effort linebacker who can thrive on special teams early and potentially grow into a rotational piece on defense. With the linebacker room thin due to injuries in recent years, Smith brings badly needed reinforcement.

Round 7, Pick 216: Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida

Marshall’s college career didn’t live up to his five-star billing. Still, his athletic upside remains undeniable. He has the size, speed, and instincts to develop into a rotational corner. In the seventh round, he’s a calculated swing. With Cleveland still looking to round out its secondary depth, Marshall offers the kind of traits worth developing.

Round 7, Pick 254: Montrell Johnson Jr., RB, Florida

Cleveland rounds out the draft with a bruiser. Johnson might be the third back taken, but he fills a specific niche as a downhill runner who can grind out tough yards in short-yardage and red zone situations. With Chubb’s future murky, Johnson gives the Browns a potential closer. He can salt away games and wear down defenses in the fourth quarter.

Final Thoughts: Reload and Rebuild

The Browns' 2025 draft class blends bold ambition with practical team-building. From the franchise-defining gamble on Shedeur Sanders to the strategic reinforcements along the offensive line and backfield, Cleveland is clearly aiming to reset its identity without surrendering competitiveness. There’s an intentional balance here—high-upside playmakers, reliable trench depth, and developmental prospects with room to grow. It’s not just about finding immediate contributors; it’s about building a sustainable foundation that can weather the AFC North gauntlet for years to come. For once, the Browns aren’t just drafting for need or chasing headlines—they’re drafting with vision. And if even half of these picks pan out, the Dawg Pound may finally have reason to believe that better days are ahead.