With the 2025 NFL Draft just hours away, the Cleveland Browns are once again under the national spotlight. This time, however, the narrative is less about chaos and more about opportunity. Holding the No. 2 overall pick for the first time in years, the Browns are positioned to make a franchise-defining decision. After a brutal 3–14 season, Cleveland faces a very important series of decisions in the draft. Will this be the draft that jumpstarts a true rebuild—or yet another misstep in a cycle of underachievement?

Offseason Recap

Free agency offered little to cheer about in Cleveland. The Browns largely stood pat. They were limited by salary cap constraints and an uncertain quarterback situation. The biggest storyline revolved around whether to retain franchise cornerstone Nick Chubb. That's a decision further complicated by the financial albatross that is Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed contract.

The lone headline-grabber was the Myles Garrett extension. That made him the erstwhile highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Sure, retaining a generational pass-rusher is typically cause for celebration. However, the deal is also emblematic of Cleveland’s long-term cap challenges. It’s a win, but a costly one.

Garrett’s extension signals that the front office still sees a path to contention. Now, with major holes to fill at quarterback, offensive line, and running back, the Browns must approach the draft with precision and boldness. Here are three last-minute predictions that could reshape the future in Northeast Ohio.

Here we'll try to look at the three last-minute predictions for the Cleveland Browns looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft.

1. The Browns Go With Shedeur Sanders

Let’s call it what it is: the Browns are in quarterback limbo. Watson’s massive contract has been a sunken cost so far. Kenny Pickett, while serviceable, is hardly a long-term answer. Ditto with the returning Joe Flacco. With the No. 2 pick, Cleveland is in rare air. They should take full advantage by selecting Shedeur Sanders.

Yes, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders is one of the most polarizing prospects in this year’s class. Still, some scouts rave about his football IQ, leadership, and precision in the pocket. Others worry about his internal clock and tendency to take unnecessary sacks. That said, the tape doesn’t lie. Sanders can sling it, read defenses, and command a huddle. In an offense that has lacked identity for years, he could bring a modern, controlled aggression to Kevin Stefanski’s scheme.

Selecting Sanders would not just be a football decision, too. It would also be a culture reset. He’s media-savvy, fiercely competitive, and thrives under pressure. Sure, taking him at No. 2 may ruffle feathers among traditionalists. However, it’s exactly the kind of bold swing Cleveland needs to finally escape quarterback purgatory.

2. The Browns Re-invest in the Offensive Line

No quarterback can thrive behind a shaky offensive line. In 2024, Cleveland’s line showed cracks that can’t be ignored. Injuries, declining performance, and inconsistent play-calling contributed to one of the least efficient units in the AFC North. With a potential rookie QB on the way, shoring up protection is non-negotiable.

Look for the Browns to go hard after offensive line talent in Rounds 2 and 3. Josh Conerly Jr (Oregon), Cameron Williams (Texas), and Jack Nelson (Wisconsin) are all viable options with starter potential. Conerly is fluid and explosive off the snap. Williams brings length and strength. Nelson offers versatility with experience at both guard and tackle.

By investing in the trenches, Cleveland not only protects its quarterback investment. It also sets up the run game to thrive again. With a new signal-caller and a fresh RB on the way (more on that below), the O-line is the glue that will hold it all together.

3. Cleveland Targets the Future of Its Running Game

Nick Chubb has been the heart and soul of this offense for years. However, after a devastating injury in 2023 and questions about his long-term health, the Browns must prepare for life after Chubb. Even if he returns strong in 2025, having a contingency plan is critical. This year’s draft offers a wealth of running back talent in the middle rounds.

Three names stand out: TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State), Devin Neal (Kansas), and Montrell Johnson Jr (Florida).

Henderson is an electric home-run threat with excellent hands and lateral quickness. He would complement incumbent RB1 Jerome Ford's physical style with burst and versatility. Neal is a bruising north-south runner who posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Johnson, meanwhile, is a rugged, downhill back with a nose for the end zone. He is ideal for short-yardage and goal-line situations.

Expect Cleveland to grab one of these three between Rounds 3 and 5. It’s not just about spelling Ford or Chubb. It’s also about continuing the tradition of a punishing ground attack that can wear down defenses and control games.

Final Thoughts

The 2025 NFL Draft could be a transformative moment for the Cleveland Browns—or just another missed opportunity. But for the first time in a long while, they hold the cards. With Shedeur Sanders, a fortified offensive line, and a backfield succession plan, this team could emerge from the draft not just improved, but reborn. For a fanbase that has endured years of near-misses and heartbreak, that’s the kind of bold vision worth believing in. The clock is ticking. Cleveland’s next chapter starts now.