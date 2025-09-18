The Cleveland Browns sport one of the NFL's most classic, tried and true uniforms with their brown, orange, and white color combination. With their fans known as the “Dawg Pound” and their mascot as a bull mastiff named “Swagger,” the uniforms certainly fit their gritty franchise. For their Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the Browns will go with a unique all-brown look, hilariously sponsored by DUDE Wipes.

Known as the “Alpha Dawg” uniform combination, the ensemble features a brown helmet for the first time ever, accompanying an all-brown jersey/pant combination. The last time the Cleveland Browns wore all-brown uniforms was during the 2023 NFL season, but they have never strayed away from their iconic, plain orange helmets.

Cleveland's “Alpha Dawg” uniforms vs. Packers

The #Browns will wear their all-brown helmet and uniform on Sunday vs. the #Packers. The combo is called "Alpha Dawg" and is presented by DUDE Wipes. pic.twitter.com/R7GWWrpBqK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 17, 2025

#Browns in their "Alpha Dawg" alternate helmets, which they'll wear for the first time on Sunday against the Packers. pic.twitter.com/6ROe0k7s8C — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 17, 2025



Per the Cleveland Browns: “The helmet features a matte all-brown shell, with a brown stripe between two orange stripes in the middle and an all-brown facemask…'Alpha Dawg' embodies what we set out to be as the Cleveland Browns, the leaders of the pack. We're excited about this new alternate helmet and the ode it pays to the rich history of the color brown as part of our organization, switching it up from our iconic orange helmets.”

Furthemore, sponsor DUDE Wipes went out on Lake Erie and inflated a giant 20-foot brown Browns helmet to celebrate the occasion.

The Cleveland Browns will wear their “Alpha Dawg” uniforms on Sept. 21 versus the Green Bay Packers, Oct. 19 versus the Miami Dolphins, and December 7 versus the Tennessee Titans.