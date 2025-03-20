Former NFL receiver and analyst Nate Burleson thinks Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will rebound after his engagement.

Speaking to TMZ, Burleson gave his thoughts on the Watson situation. While Watson's Browns career has been bad, getting engaged could resurrect his career. Finding the right partner can “do wonders” for players.

“I wouldn't be surprised if Deshaun Watson plays his best football that we've seen in a long time,” he said. “Having stability at home provides a solid foundation on the football field.”

Burleson also knows how the public will be divided on the union. He acknowledged the divide but also encouraged Watson to tune it out. People have made up their minds about him, and there isn't anything he can do about it.

“That's a fair question,” Burleson said after being asked how getting engaged may affect Watson's public image. “The reality is, some may see this as a new direction for him, and they may look at him in a different light, a more positive light. But most people already made their minds up about him.

“Some people love Deshaun Watson, other people are lukewarm about him, and others dislike him. The reality is, for him, he needs to love, live, and appreciate his union privately and let everybody else decide how they feel about him publicity. He does not need to prove anything with his relationship,” he continued.

Following his marriage, Watson may find more doors opening. Burleson thinks more opportunities could come after his wedding. He left Watson with some advice.

“Just be a shining example for the youth and public; be a great example for young couples as they look at your union. And in private, love hard, work on yourself, and work on your relationship. Let everything else take care of itself,” Burleson advised.

Deshaun Watson's engagement

On Monday, March 17, 2025, Watson and his longtime girlfriend, Jilly Anais, announced their engagement. Anais captioned her post by saying, “Mrs. Watson Loading..”

Several photos of them on the beach were shared as well. The couple appears happy as Anais shows off the big diamond ring. She gave a close-up of it in the final slide as she held it up in front of roses.

Watson had a promising start to his career after being drafted by the Houston Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft. He had a Pro Bowl 2020 season where he threw for over 4,800 yards (which led the NFL) and 33 touchdowns.

However, in 2021, Watson was accused of sexual assault and harassment by over two dozen female massage therapists. The controversy kept him out of the 2021 NFL season before he was traded to the Browns.

The Browns gave Deshaun Watson a five-year, $230 million contract that was fully guaranteed. In three seasons with the Browns, Watson has only played in 19 games. He has thrown 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

He looks like a shell of the Pro Bowl-caliber player fans saw during his Texans days. In 2024, he played the most games in a season with the Browns (seven). In those games, he passed for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. They went 1-6 in that stretch.

During the Browns' Week 7 game, Watson tore his Achilles. He missed the rest of the season and underwent surgery before suffering a re-rupture in January 2025.