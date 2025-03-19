Cleveland Browns Deshaun Watson is getting married to his longtime girlfriend, Jilly Anais. The Browns quarterback and fitness influencer announced their engagement on Instagram Monday (March 17). Jilly Anais captioned the photo of the two in a joint post as she showed off her engagement ring, “Mrs. Watson Loading…”

“Congratulations guys!!,” Jordyn Woods commented.

“Wow!!! This is so beautiful!!! I’m so happy for you guys Queen!” another user wrote.

“My Queen,” Watson commented on the photo. “MORE GLORY [praying emoji].”

The athlete and chef have been dating since 2019 after meeting in Los Angeles.

Deshaun Watson's Sexual Assault Allegations

The couple has had their ups and downs especially when two dozen women accused Watson of sexual misconduct and harassment during massage therapy sessions in 2022. At the time, Watson was playing for the Houston Texans and he later settled 23 out of the 24 lawsuits against him that summer.

“I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I Have never treated any woman with anything than the utmost respect,” Watson shared in a social media statement at the time. “The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me — it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”

He was traded by the Texans to the Browns and was fined $5 million for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Watson was suspended for the first 11 games in 2022 after the violation. The QB spoke through his defense attorney Rusty Hardin referring to the lawsuit.

“Deshaun strongly denies the allegations in the Jane Doe lawsuit filed Monday,” Hardin wrote at the time referring to the lawsuit where a woman accused Watson of sexual assault in her apartment in 2020. “We have asked him not to comment further while this matter works its way through the courts, but are comfortable he will ultimately be vindicated. We will be ready to defend this case in court at the appropriate time, but don't intend to conduct our defense in the media. We would ask that people be patient while the legal process runs its course.”

In March 2022, the Browns traded six draft picks, including three first-round picks, for Watson and gave him a fully guaranteed $230 million deal.