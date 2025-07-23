The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 NFL training camp at a crossroads in terms of identity and personnel. After spending the last two seasons tailoring their offense around Deshaun Watson’s strengths, Cleveland is pivoting back to the familiar. They seem set to follow head coach Kevin Stefanski’s foundational scheme that powered the Browns’ return to playoff relevance in the early 2020s. With Watson still sidelined due to a setback in his recovery from an Achilles tear, the Browns are re-embracing the run-heavy system that once defined them. Will that strategic reset be enough?

Familiar Scheme, Unfamiliar Questions

This year's camp won't just be about tweaking playbooks. The Browns have ushered in a wave of competition and youth to complement their returning veterans. Four new (okay, not entirely new) quarterbacks were brought in to compete for the starting job. It's an open contest while Watson recovers. The team also added fresh legs to the backfield in rookies Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, plus tight end Harold Fannin Jr. All of them could be leaned on heavily from day one. However, with only two wide receivers on the roster, with Jerry Jeudy among them, who’ve ever reached the 50-catch mark in a season, depth remains a concern. Still, none of these positional battles looms as large as the one brewing in the trenches.

Here we'll try to look at the Cleveland Browns player who is under the most pressure as they enter the 2025 NFL season.

Offensive Line Uncertainty

On the surface, Cleveland’s offensive line is one of the most experienced units in the league. Scratch just beneath that surface, though, and a potential disaster is waiting to unfold. Four of the Browns' five starting offensive linemen are all set to hit free agency in 2026, with contracts voiding after the 2025 season. Those guys are Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin. That’s not a long-term foundation. That’s a ticking clock.

The Browns didn’t ignore the issue in the offseason. They signed Teven Jenkins, a versatile lineman with starter experience, and Cornelius Lucas to bolster depth. Yet both are on one-year deals. Jenkins is the only one of the group under 30 years old. That makes him the most logical candidate for a long-term extension. However, with all five starting spots potentially up for grabs by next offseason, Cleveland needs more than stopgaps. The Browns need a succession plan.

The return of Bitonio for a 12th NFL season offers a much-needed sense of continuity. Bitonio is still playing at a high level, and his leadership is invaluable. Alongside veterans Conklin, Pocic, and Teller, the unit brings chemistry that’s rare in the league. Still, familiarity doesn’t equal security. Injuries have plagued this group in recent years, and age is becoming a factor. Conklin has battled multiple knee injuries, while Bitonio is nearing the twilight of his career.

Training Camp Priority: Make the Call Now

This is where the Browns must act, and training camp is the perfect setting to do it. Cleveland has to make decisions now, when extensions can be worked out before players start eyeing free agency. Who are they building around on the line? Who can still anchor this offense in 2026 and beyond?

Waiting too long invites chaos. If the Browns stumble this season and key linemen walk next spring, Cleveland could be forced into a full rebuild up front just as they hope to welcome back a healthy Watson. That’s a recipe for regression.

A proactive front office would use camp to identify their core two or three linemen, lock them up, and build around them. Jenkins should be a priority. That's especially true given his age and versatility. One of Teller or Pocic might be worth extending, too. Both have been consistent performers and offer stability at center and guard, respectively. That said, those decisions can’t be delayed. The offensive line is too critical, especially in Stefanski’s run-based system, to leave unsettled.

Blocking the Path to Redemption

The Browns struggled on the ground in 2024. They averaged just 94.6 rushing yards per game. It exposed cracks in the offensive line's effectiveness. With Nick Chubb no longer the engine of the backfield, Cleveland's running game faltered. That can’t happen again in 2025, especially with two rookie running backs likely to carry the load.

Offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren is confident in his unit’s ability to adjust. From day one of OTAs, he’s praised the linemen’s buy-in to the new identity under offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Wide zone runs, better spacing, and improved protection are all points of emphasis. However, scheme alone won't open lanes if the personnel isn't right or if the group doesn't stay healthy.

Dawand Jones offers an intriguing wrinkle. Back from a fibula injury, the 6’8” tackle has been taking reps at left tackle, showcasing his versatility. He could be a long-term answer on either side of the line. That said, he’s raw, and he’ll need time and reps to solidify his role.

Invest in the Core, Before It’s Gone

There are many unknowns for the Browns in 2025: the quarterback position, rookie production, and whether the team can rediscover its identity under Kevin Stefanski. However, one certainty looms above all else. Without clarity and commitment on the offensive line, nothing else will matter.

The Browns can’t afford to treat their offensive line like a rental car. They need to decide who’s staying for the ride and invest in them before injuries or contracts derail their hopes yet again. Training camp is where chemistry is forged. It’s also where long-term decisions must be made.