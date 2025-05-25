Recently, the Cleveland Browns made headlines by selecting not one but two quarterbacks in the NFL Draft, including both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. The shocking decision led many to speculate on what the Browns' true plan at the position is moving forward, as well as whether or not Sanders and Gabriel would get along given the awkward position they were put into.

Recently, Sanders spoke on their budding camaraderie as the Browns' spring practices get underway.

“Everything's been cool,” Sanders told SportsCasting's DJ Siddiqui recently, per Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “He's a cool person. I like how he handles situations, especially just the negative media that's coming his way. I'm just happy he's positive, he's able to handle everything. We're truly cool.”

Sanders also spoke on how he is maintaining focus despite the swarm of media attention around him.

“I've mainly just been focusing on the team, everybody that's currently around me, the coaches on the team,” Sanders said. “I haven't really been on my phone much or talking to many people. I really don't even talk to my family. It's one of those situations where I just have to lock in, stay focused on what's present now.”

A strange situation in Cleveland

Arguably the biggest story of the NFL Draft was the fact that Sanders–who at one point was projected to be a high first round pick by many pundits–was not selected until the fifth round by Cleveland, who had already taken another quarterback earlier in the draft in Gabriel.

Some chalked the slide up to the potential media attention that Sanders would attract due to his famous father, or the fact that his last season at Colorado may not have been quite as dominant as some were expecting.

At the present moment, it seems likely that veteran Joe Flacco will get the starting nod for the Browns, but it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see Gabriel and Sanders compete for that spot as the season wears on.

The Browns are slated to begin their 2025-26 schedule on September 7 vs the Cincinnati Bengals.