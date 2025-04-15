It’s looking like the Cleveland Browns should pass on Shedeur Sanders. But that doesn’t mean they should stop hunting a quarterback. And in an ESPN mock draft, the Browns traded up with the Commanders to get their man.

Mel Kiper Jr. selected two-way star Travis Hunter for the Browns with their No. 2 overall pick after Field Yates tabbed quarterback Cam Ward for the Titans. That means the Browns passed on Shedeur Sanders, who went to the New Orleans Saints at No. 9.

But when the Commanders stepped into the spotlight at pick No. 29, the Browns made their move.

QB Jaxson Dart lands with Browns in Round 1

Yates suggested the Browns to trade up and get the Ole Miss product.

Dart set numerous single-season and career records with the Rebels, including the Rebels’ all-time lead in wins (28), passing yards (10,617) and total offense (12,117).

“Cleveland could look to trade back into the first round if the quarterback board falls the right way, and this is a good chance to do so,” Yates said.

Kiper agreed, “Makes a lot of sense to me. The Commanders would love an extra Day 2 pick.”

Yates said the Browns couldn’t risk the Giants leapfrogging them at the start of the second round.

“He's accurate and mobile with a big arm. And by getting him in Round 1, Cleveland would have a fifth-year option on Dart, too,” Yates said.

The 6-foot-2, 221-pound Dart brings some good things to the table, according to nytimes.com.

“His athleticism to buy time and scramble for positive yards is an asset,” Dane Brugler wrote. “Overall, Dart needs time to develop his progression-based reads and anticipation (things he wasn’t asked to regularly do in college), but he is a natural thrower of the football with promising mobility and high-level competitive intangibles.”

Dart received a rating as a good backup with the potential to become a starter, according to nfl.com.

“He will need to work with better anticipation and decisiveness to win in tight windows as a pro,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Teams might see physical and play similarities between Dart and Brock Purdy.”

Commanders get a pair of potential standouts

With their picks, the Commanders grabbed edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College) and running back Kaleb Johnson of Iowa.

“Ezeiruaku would be terrific value at the top of the second round,” Yates wrote. “He could easily climb into the 20s as one of the best pure pass rushers in the class. More backfield depth makes sense for the Commanders, and Johnson would bring a good blend of size and power.”