The Cleveland Browns will trade up in the 2025 NFL Draft, one analyst predicts. But this doesn't mean working a blockbuster deal with the Tennessee Titans to claim the No. 1 pick. Andrew Berry and company grab an SEC quarterback by adding a second first rounder.

The Browns general manager lands the 32nd overall pick in this new proposal. Mike Band of the NFL Network called for the move Monday. That means making a deal with the champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Who arrives to “The Land” in this proposal? Band plugs Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss coming on board.

“Cleveland jumps one spot from No. 33 to secure the fifth-year option that comes with a first-round choice, subsequently selecting a potential quarterback of the future,” Band writes.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam on March 31 did sound off on possibly getting a QB. Haslam, though, mentioned they weren't going to “force” themselves into landing a passer. Band, though, believes taking Dart is worth it as part of Cleveland's five picks in the first 104 selections.

SEC QB pairs with college star on Browns in mock proposal

Band includes that Cleveland keeps its second overall selection even in the proposed Eagles trade. And the Browns start their draft by landing a high-profile college star.

The draft expert calls for Travis Hunter of Colorado to land at No. 2. Band even included a past Berry statement that persuades this pick.

“GM Andrew Berry recently told reporters he thinks Hunter will play on both sides of the ball at the next level,” Band wrote.

Hunter can catch passes from the Rebels star. Dart has climbed on draft boards with the first round officially 10 days away. The Pittsburgh Steelers held a pre-draft visit with Dart. The AFC North franchise enters the draft needing QB help. Dart is also called a fit for the New York Giants, though not at No. 3 overall in the draft.

Regardless, Cleveland hands the versatile Heisman Trophy winner a new QB to team with outside of DeShaun Watson in this mock proposal.