One day after the official start of the new league year, Russell Wilson is the top available quarterback in NFL free agency. With several teams still in need of a new starting quarterback, Wilson is being heavily courted by the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

The 36-year-old has taken his time with his impending decision as he weighs out all options at this stage of his career. Wilson was seen leaving the Browns' team facilities on Thursday afternoon in a video shot by Cleveland sports reporter Ashly Holder.

Quarterback Russell Wilson leaving Berea after meeting with the Cleveland #Browns. pic.twitter.com/qIDieCoxjm — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) March 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Wilson is expected to meet with the Giants on Friday before making his decision. With few options remaining, New York is reportedly down to either Wilson or Aaron Rodgers while still strongly considering adding another signal-caller at No. 3 in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2025 NFL free agency quarterback market was already thin to begin with but got even more shallow once Matthew Stafford and Geno Smith were removed as options. Neither were free agents, but both were pursued by multiple teams before Stafford re-upped with the Los Angeles Rams and Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wilson is coming off a resurgent year in 2024, in which he threw for 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 games. After missing the first six games of the year, he supplanted Justin Fields as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wilson led the team to a 6-6 finish, including a 28-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs.

Who will Russell Wilson sign with in free agency?

Since ending his 10-year-long run with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson is seeking his third team in as many years. While no longer the All-Pro player he once was, Wilson is coming off his 10th Pro Bowl appearance, his first since 2021.

By meeting with the Giants and Browns, Wilson has presumably shortened his list to one of the two teams. Aligning with either would put him on a rebuilding roster and likely one that desired to use him as a transitional “bridge” player. At this point in the offseason, it is difficult to tell which team gives him the best chance of winning.

Regardless of which team he signs with, Wilson will likely compete with an incoming rookie quarterback in training camp. The Browns and Giants make their selections in the 2025 NFL Draft at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, with both taking a deep look at the position. As the team with the third pick, New York's decision is clearly heavily dependent on that of Cleveland's.

Beyond Wilson and Rodgers, few veterans are still available on the market. Jameis Winston, Gardner Minshew, Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz and Trey Lance are the top remaining players yet to sign with a new team.