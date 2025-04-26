The Cleveland Browns almost showed up as “missed call” for Quinshon Judkins. The Ohio State running back had a life saver during his NFL Draft moment.

Captured by Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Judkins was not in the vicinity when his phone rang. Fortunately, the Buckeyes' mom was there to pick up his phone.

Quinshon Judkins wasn’t in the room, so his mom had to answer the phone when the #Browns called to draft him! 😂😂 https://t.co/WzKTNEiYps pic.twitter.com/qwRE6f3oaM — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Where was the national champion winning RB? Reports are he left for the bathroom. Which sparked a joke from Mike Greenberg of ESPN.

“When nature calls, sometimes that beats out when the Browns call,” Greenberg is overheard saying during Judkins' draft moment.

All was happy inside the Judkins house, though. The in-state talent gets to stay in the Buckeye State. He and Carson Schwesinger rose as the Browns' second round picks.

Quinshon Judkins draws raves reviews from Browns executive

It's not known if Judkins went No. 1 or No. 2 inside his house. But he went 36th to the Browns — making him the fourth selection of the second round.

The 6-foot, 218-pounder still arrives filling a need for the AFC North franchise. One team executive raved about the selection.

Assistant general manager Glenn Cook helped facilitate the selection. Cook described the kind of runner they're bringing in with reporters after the pick.

“He brings a brand of football that we want,” Cook said. “[He's] an AFC North back. Exceptionally strong, tough, productive three-down guy. Duce is extremely excited. He wanted to drive down and pick him up tonight.”

The Buckeyes 1,000-yard rusher drew comparisons to Joe Mixon pre-draft by Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network. Even Zierlien handed him a round two grade in his evaluation.

“Judkins is a productive runner possessing good size and great contact aggression. His running style is both urgent and a bit chaotic. He runs with good burst inside but is more collision-based than wiggle-oriented when maneuvering through the lane,” Zierlein wrote.

He now joins veteran Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong in the backfield.