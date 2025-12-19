Kenny Pickett filled in as the Las Vegas Raiders’ starting quarterback in a disastrous shutout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15. Pickett got the start after Geno Smith suffered a shoulder injury in a loss to the Denver Broncos a week earlier.

While things had been bleak in Las Vegas with Smith under center, the bottom fell out when Pickett took over. The Raiders lost 31-0 last Sunday and Pickett threw for 64 yards on 25 passes.

Now Smith will return to the starting role in Week 16. The veteran passer was a full practice participant all week and is off the injury report, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Geno Smith set to start in Week 16

Smith was replaced by Pickett in Week 14 after leaving the game with an injury. And to his credit, the backup played well in garbage time, completing 8/11 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Article Continues Below

However, last week’s matchup against the Eagles proved more difficult for Pickett. He completed 15 of 25 passes for just 64 scoreless yards and an interception. Pickett averaged a paltry 2.6 yards per attempt.

The Raiders fell to 2-12 with last Sunday’s loss to the Eagles. Smith’s status was initially up in the air but he was able to practice in full and avoid an injury designation for Week 16. Unfortunately, Smith will make his return against the Texans’ fourth-ranked passing defense.

Things have not gone well for Smith or Pete Carroll in their debut seasons with the Raiders. Carroll is coaching for his job and many insiders already believe the organization will move on from the veteran coach after one year.

On the plus side, Maxx Crosby also returned to practice ahead of the Texans game. Crosby has dealt with a lingering knee issue for several weeks now. However, he hasn’t missed a game this season.