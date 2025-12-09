A new era has begun for WNBA player Sophie Cunningham, and fans should expect to see more of the 2025 Indiana Fever star's “cowgirl” self in the future.

She took to her Instagram Stories to reveal her appearance change. Cunningham wrote, “Cowgirl hat Sophie activated,” over the video.

“I'm gonna start wearing a cowgirl hat around pretty much all the time,” Cunningham revealed. “It's my new vibe. So, if you're asking, just don't.”

pic.twitter.com/klxvrQXcTW — Lexie Hull and Sophie C reposts TikTok (@HullTiktok) December 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Now you know. If you ever see Cunningham out and about with a cowgirl hat, you'll know why, and no questions will have to be asked. This should not come as a surprise to Cunningham's fans. She has posted pictures of herself in cowgirl hats in the past on social media.

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham is having a busy offseason

Article Continues Below

Cunningham faces the biggest decision of her WNBA career. She is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in her WNBA career.

Meanwhile, she also joined a startup league, Project B, that will launch in the fall of 2026. The league is set to pay its players significantly more than the WNBA. Cunningham joined the league amid the ongoing WNBA CBA negotiations.

Cunningham is coming off her first season with the Fever. She was traded to Indiana as part of a four-team trade during the 2025 offseason by the Phoenix Mercury.

The Mercury drafted Cunningham with the first pick in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft out of Missouri. Cunningham played college ball at Missouri, where she was a three-time First-team All-SEC player. Additionally, she was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2016.

Now, Cunningham may be changing teams in 2026. She has expressed interest in returning to the Fever, but she will likely field all offers.

In addition to her WNBA success, Cunningham hosts the Show Me Something podcast. Cunningham's co-host on the show is West Wilson.