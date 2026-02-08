After having a career-year in his first season with the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver George Pickens faces the possibility of becoming a free agent. While his teammates, along with many individuals in the fanbase, clamor for Pickens to receive a new contract, it appears the front office is on the verge of making its decision.

Reports indicate that the Cowboys are expected to franchise tag George Pickens this offseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That would pay the soon-to-be 25-year-old wideout right around $28 million for the 2026-27 season.

“The Dallas Cowboys are expected to place their franchise tag on Pro Bowl wide receiver George Pickens, league sources told ESPN. The projected cost of the one-year, fully guaranteed franchise tag for Pickens will be roughly $28 million.”

Article Continues Below

The franchise tag window opens on February 17 and closes on March 3. Pickens being given the tag does not necessarily mean he will play the 2026-27 campaign on it, as the Cowboys could just be using the tag to prevent the one-time Pro Bowler from becoming a free agent. It essentially buys the front office some time to further negotiations with Pickens if they choose to do so.

Keeping George Pickens in Dallas is certainly something his teammates will enjoy. Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb admitted on Friday that he would be willing to restructure his contract if he needed to, to help the club re-sign the four-year pro.

After playing his first three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens managed to have the best season of his career with the Cowboys. He ended the 2025-26 campaign with career highs in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,429), and touchdowns (9).