The Dallas Cowboys face a golden opportunity this Sunday when they travel to Chicago to take on the struggling Bears at Soldier Field. With Chicago's defense in shambles and key injuries piling up, Dallas is positioned to make a statement in what could be their most explosive offensive performance of the season. Here are three bold predictions for this pivotal Week 3 matchup.

Dak Prescott Throws for 400+ Yards and Four Touchdowns

Coming off a thrilling 40-37 overtime victory against the Giants where he threw for 361 yards, Dak Prescott is poised for an even bigger performance against Chicago's decimated secondary. The Bears just allowed Jared Goff to carve them up for 334 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-21 blowout loss to Detroit, and their defensive woes have only gotten worse.

Chicago's cornerback situation is nothing short of catastrophic. Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson is out indefinitely with a groin injury and may require surgery, potentially ending his season. Starting nickel corner Kyler Gordon hasn't played a snap this season due to a hamstring injury. The Bears are now forced to rely on Tyrique Stevenson and former Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright as their starting outside corners.

Against the Lions, both Stevenson and Nick McCloud allowed perfect passer ratings, with Stevenson giving up five catches for 97 yards and a touchdown, while McCloud surrendered six catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns. This secondary simply cannot handle elite receiving talent, and Prescott has plenty of weapons at his disposal.

With CeeDee Lamb leading the league with 24 targets through two games and George Pickens showing flashes of brilliance in his Cowboys debut, Prescott should have a field day. The Bears defense ranks dead last in the NFL, allowing 9.75 yards per pass play and surrendering 39.5 points per game. Prescott's mobility has looked renewed this season, as he noted that not running last year “took a toll and honestly why I got hurt”. Look for him to exploit Chicago's porous pass coverage and weak pass rush for a career-defining performance.

CeeDee Lamb Records His First Two Touchdowns of the Season

Despite his stellar start to the season with 16 receptions for 222 yards, CeeDee Lamb has yet to find the end zone. That drought ends emphatically against Chicago's vulnerable secondary. Lamb has been arguably the most consistent receiver through two weeks, with his targets and production split almost evenly between games.

The matchup couldn't be more favorable for Lamb. He previously torched the Bears for five catches, 77 yards, and a touchdown in their 2022 meeting, and Chicago's current secondary is far weaker than that version. With Jaylon Johnson sidelined and the Bears likely to focus extra attention on George Pickens, Lamb should find himself in numerous favorable one-on-one situations.

Lamb's versatility from both outside and slot positions makes him particularly dangerous against Chicago's makeshift coverage schemes. The Bears allowed Amon-Ra St. Brown to accumulate 115 receiving yards and three touchdowns just last week, and Lamb possesses similar route-running precision and red zone prowess. Given the expected high-scoring nature of this contest, with the over/under set at 50 points, Lamb should finally break through for his first touchdowns of the season.

Cowboys Win by Double Digits Despite Being Road Underdogs

The betting line currently favors Chicago by 1.5 points at home, but this represents tremendous value for Dallas backers. The Cowboys are coming off an impressive offensive showing where they accumulated 478 total yards against the Giants, while the Bears just suffered their worst defensive performance in over a decade.

Chicago's defensive struggles extend beyond just the secondary. The Bears rank 32nd in defensive DVOA through two games, and their pass rush has been virtually nonexistent, failing to generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. This plays directly into Dallas's strengths, as their offensive line has shown improvement and Prescott has demonstrated renewed mobility in the pocket.

The Cowboys historically perform well when their offense finds rhythm. Dating back to 2021, Dallas is 32-5 when scoring more than 25.5 points. With Chicago's defense allowing nearly 40 points per game and surrendering explosive plays at an alarming rate, the Cowboys should easily eclipse that threshold.

Meanwhile, Chicago's offense under second-year quarterback Caleb Williams continues to struggle with consistency. Williams has already thrown four turnovers in two games and was benched during the Lions blowout. The Bears offensive line has been flagged multiple times for penalties, disrupting any potential rhythm.

Dallas also gets a boost from the expected return of center Cooper Beebe from injury, which should solidify their offensive line protection. With Chicago dealing with injuries to key defensive players like T.J. Edwards and potentially rushing back other injured defenders, the Cowboys are positioned to control this game from start to finish.

Look for Dallas to build an early lead and never relinquish it, winning by at least 10 points and potentially covering a larger spread as the game progresses. This represents a perfect storm for the Cowboys offense to announce themselves as one of the NFL's elite units while Chicago's defensive struggles reach new depths.

The stage is set for Dallas to make a statement on the road, with all indicators pointing toward a dominant offensive performance that could serve as a springboard for their entire season.