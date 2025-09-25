When Sunday Night Football rolls around, Micah Parsons of the Green Bay Packers admitted it will be tough to face his old team. And Parsons took the high road after Jerry Jones’ video-tribute snub. But here are bold predictions for the Cowboys as Parsons returns to Dallas.

There are many reasons to believe the Packers will win this game. They are a touchdown favorite despite being on the road.

However, the Cowboys have a proud franchise. And they remember what the Packers did to them in the 2023 playoffs. Plus, they will scheme everything they can imagine to stop Parsons from having a game-wrecking day.

So take note of the first bold prediction.

Packers DE Rashan Gary will get more than one sack

Because the Cowboys will plan against Parsons and try to take him out of the game, it will weaken their ability to stop the other side. And this will give Gary multiple opportunities throughout the game to shine.

The Cowboys will not only double-team Parsons, but they will chip him, roll out away from him, and basically do everything they can to prevent him from crunching his body against Dak Prescott and taking him to the ground.

Plus, the Cowboys will likely lean toward a between-the-tackles running attack. That will limit sack opportunities as well.

The only caveat is this: If the Cowboys have a chance to win late, they will take chances. And that may allow Parsons to get a sack.

Cowboys WR Kevontae Turpin will catch a 40-plus-yard pass

The Packers don’t have to worry about CeeDee Lamb, so they will concentrate heavily on George Pickens. Also, the Packers will focus their defensive efforts on containing tight end Jake Ferguson.

This means Turpin will have a chance to make a big play. It may come as a downfield strike, or it could be a catch and run. But Turpin will find an opening somewhere along the way because of the attention going elsewhere. He’s a good player to target this week, according to DraftKings.

“If you’re forced to play one of the two [Jalen Tolbert or Turpin] against a stout Packers defense, I trust Turpin,” Charlie Cummings wrote. “He has considerable big-play potential, the bonus of his return usage, and more of a floor than you would think.

“He can only make so many big plays before Brian Schottenheimer decides to trust him as the WR2 behind Pickens. That could be a valuable role as long as Lamb is out, and even possibly beyond that if he remains on the field for three-receiver sets. Take the gamble on the talent.”

Cowboys RB Javonte Williams will get 18-plus carries

The Cowboys are going to try to run the football against the Packers, even though they rank No. 3 against the run. The idea is that the Cowboys need to limit their defensive exposure against the Packers’ offense. And the only way to do that is to control the football.

And while Williams might not turn those 18 attempts into big yardage, the Cowboys will settle for 3-4 yards at a clip. That keeps the clock running and shortens the down-and-distance.

Remember, the Cowboys have been really good at running the football in 2025. They rank No. 11 in the NFL with 125 yards rushing per game. Plus, they’ve been physical, according to a post on X by DLLS Cowboys.

“Cowboys RBs are averaging 4.41 yards after contact per carry, the highest in the league, per NFL Pro.”

Brian Schottenheimer wants his team to run the football. And that’s probably his strength compared to former head coach Mike McCarthy, who seemed to be fine relying on the passing game.

Cowboys will play competitively, but lose

The notion that the Cowboys will get blown out isn’t based on statistical wisdom. The Packers have scored 27, 27, and 13 points in their three games this season. They haven’t blown anybody out.

And while the Browns have a very good defense, nobody is touting the greatness of the defenses in Washington and Detroit.

Plus, the Packers rank No. 20 in the NFL with just 98 yards per game rushing. They are No. 17 in passing. These just don’t shake out to be numbers that suggest they’ll go on the road and blow a team out, no matter how bad the Cowboys’ defense has played thus far.

A possible exception would be if the Cowboys turn the ball over and give the Packers short fields. But that’s a shaky way to count on a blowout. Look for this game to be competitive into the fourth quarter.