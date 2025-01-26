There's one thing that Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles fans can agree on, ahead of the NFC Championship. That is that each and every one of them hate the Dallas Cowboys.

Ahead of the NFC title game, Eagles and Commanders fans met in the parking lot to shout out that shared hatred. The fans combined in harmony with their voices to scream “Dallas Sucks!,” per a video posted to Reddit.

When the NFC Championship began on Sunday, that moment of unison certainly disappeared. The Commanders and Eagles battle it out on Sunday, with a chance to go to the Super Bowl. It's a game that the Dallas Cowboys, meanwhile, haven't been to in decades.

Philadelphia fans hoped and expected the team would make the title game, after a consecutive run of postseason appearances. The wild card and dark horse in the game is certainly the Commanders, who went 4-13 in 2023 with the worst pass defense in the NFL.

The Cowboys are left once again trying to heal their wounds this offseason

Dallas parted ways with head coach Mike McCarthy this offseason, after the team once again disappointed. The Cowboys finished the 2024 campaign with a record of 7-10.

The Cowboys have had a long drought of missing the NFC title game, and then the Super Bowl too. The last time Dallas won the NFL championship was back in the 1995 season, when the Cowboys defeated Pittsburgh. That was also the last year the Cowboys made the NFC Championship.

Dallas has seen several coaches come and go since then. The team rotated through McCarthy, Bill Parcells, Wade Phillips, Jason Garrett, and a few others since that 1995 season. None of them have found too much success with the Cowboys.

The next man up is Brian Schottenheimer, who will take the reins for 2025. If he's able to take the Cowboys to a NFC Championship, Dallas fans may have to build him a statue in the city.

The Commanders and Eagles are playing at time of writing. In the AFC Championship game Sunday, Buffalo plays Kansas City.