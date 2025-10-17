First, CeeDee Lamb returned to the Dallas Cowboys' practice field. Then, Dak Prescott got all hyped up. And now, Lamb dropped a positive injury revelation ahead of his return, according to a post on X by Todd Archer.

“CeeDee Lamb on his ankle: “I feel like I’m moving around, running around, being me. Happy as can be, obviously, just believing in my ankle. Obviously, I feel like it’s back to where I needed it to be.” Said he could've returned last week, but caution was best served.”

Lamb’s return comes at an opportune time for the Cowboys, who face a critical NFC East contest against the Commanders. Dallas enters with a record of 2-3-1 while the Commanders are 3-3.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb looks like a good bet for Week 7

Prescott said he’s excited about the way things look for Lamb, according to a post on X by Jon Machota.

“Dak Prescott: “He looks great. He’s ready to go. It’s going to be fun.”

Also, head coach Brian Schottenheimer weighed in with enthusiasm on whether Lamb would face the Commanders, according to dallascowboys.com.

“Yeah, if he's breathing,” joked Schottenheimer. “Honestly, yeah. CeeDee knows how to play football. If he runs around and catches a pass or two, I'm good.”

And Lamb’s running mate brought the positive heat. George Pickens said the Commanders’ defense will be in trouble.

“I don't even think the words can fully explain him, and possibly [KaVontae Turpin] too, so super excited,” Pickens said. “[The offense can be] way more dangerous and way more explosive, too, when you got other guys like CeeDee and Turp — it's another component of explosiveness that you can't really describe … and don't forget about Jake [Ferguson].”

Both the Cowboys and Commanders are coming off tough losses. The Commanders lost on a last-second field goal by the Bears, while the Cowboys did likewise against the Panthers.