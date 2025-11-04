The Dallas Cowboys got embarrassed in front of their home crowd at AT&T Stadium after bowing to the Arizona Cardinals, 27-17, on “Monday Night Football.”

The Cowboys were favored to win, as the Cardinals were on a five-game losing streak. But alas, Jacoby Brissett and company played with the right amount of urgency to score an upset against Dallas and improved to 3-5. The Cowboys, meanwhile, dropped to 3-5-1.

Dallas had a terrible start, going down by double digits at halftime, 17-7. Arizona's lead ballooned early in the third quarter, 24-7, and the Cowboys never recovered.

Fans were dismayed after the Cowboys lost consecutive games for the first time under coach Brian Schottenheimer.

@gianacopulos posted a picture of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as a visual aid.

The #DallasCowboys Face from 1996 to 2025 pic.twitter.com/5Nz6yCCfRY — tino gianacopulos 🏈 (@gianacopulos) November 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

“The only way any changes will be made is to hit Jerry Jones where it hurts. Until we stop buying merchandise and tickets, we will have the same mediocrity we have had for the last 30 years. It’s absolutely embarrassing being associated with this franchise as fans,” said @bengonzales53.

Article Continues Below

“Gun to your head and you gotta choose between Jerry or Nico (Harrison) to be your GM (general manager), who ya got?” asked @King_Sky_.

“Do we still have a chance to make it to the Super Bowl? Come February, 30 years,” commented @GravityKillsSTL.

“Jerry will see this and be like, ‘I like our guys,'” added @AndySimeroth1.

The Cowboys have been desperate for success, but they have repeatedly failed to duplicate the team's dynastic run in the 1990s. Jones has spent billions of dollars over the years, but returning to the mountaintop has proven to be difficult.

Dallas will have a long layoff before facing the Las Vegas Raiders on November 17.