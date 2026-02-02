When the Dallas Cowboys traded All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons to the Green bay packers, Dak Prescott knew the onus would fall on the offense to keep the team competitive. The hyper-scrutinized, $240 million-dollar quarterback posted a terrific campaign — 4,552 passing yards with 32 total touchdowns and 10 interceptions — but the team still finished outside of the playoffs with a 7-9-1 record. Now, a pivotal offseason awaits.

Prescott is highlighting the two biggest items on Dallas' to-do list, and they should not surprise fans in the least.

“We know we got to get that (defensive) side of the ball right,” he told reporters ahead of Tuesday's Pro Bowl Games, per Jon Machota and Jayna Bardahl of The Athletic. “But we got to make sure that we aren’t complacent with what we’ve done on our side of the ball. We’ve got to get one of our guys signed and make sure that we take a big step on offense as well.”

Prescott is of course referring to Second-team All-Pro wide receiver George Pickens, who will enter free agency after recording 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns in his first and possibly only season with the Cowboys. While fans express concern about investing in an unpredictable personality like No. 3, there are also many people who do not want to live in a world that does not include two star pass-catchers wearing the star on their helmet. The team is reportedly keen on bringing Pickens back.

Prescott displayed sublime chemistry with the 24-year-old, as they connected on a number of thrilling plays during the campaign. If both CeeDee Lamb and Pickens can stay healthy next season, the veteran signal-caller could be positioned for the best year of his NFL career. Though, a high-powered offense alone is clearly not enough to push Dallas into title contention, or even the playoffs for that matter.

The Cowboys allowed an NFL-worst 30.1 points per game and 251.5 passing yards per game, minimizing all the positive contributions that were made on the other side of the ball. While help is needed up front, the secondary is a glaring problem. Dallas must beef up its defense in both free agency and the NFL Draft. Can management properly complete that task and lock up George Pickens?

Dak Prescott expects as much, and so does a large chunk of the fan base.