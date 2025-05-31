Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will have a new wideout this season after the team landed George Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. And on Saturday, Prescott announced that he has a new family member as well.

The 31-year-old QB and his fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos welcomed a baby girl to the family on May 22, per ESPN. The couple named their daughter Aurora Rayne.

Prescott now has two daughters. Ramos gave birth to the couple’s first child, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, in February 2024, according to ESPN.

Dak Prescott returns to new-look Cowboys team

The exciting news comes after a trying time for Prescott. He suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in 2024, appearing in just eight games for the Cowboys. The three-time Pro Bowler was forced to undergo surgery on a partial avulsion of his right hamstring

Prescott’s early exit led to a lost season for the Cowboys. The team finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020. The disappointing year led to a coaching change as Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys parted ways and the team promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach.

The campaign was particularly disappointing as Prescott had, arguably, the best season of his career in 2023, significantly raising expectations for the Cowboys. That year he threw for 4,516 yards with an NFL-high 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The performance earned the veteran QB a second-team All-Pro selection and his third Pro Bowl nod.

It also earned him a massive four-year, $240 million extension. While the Cowboys and Prescott engaged in contract negotiations over the offseason, the team waited until days before the start of the 2024 season to sign the passer to the extension. Unfortunately, Prescott was only healthy for eight games, throwing for 1,978 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Now, Prescott has returned to practice and appears ready to move on from the lost season. And the team is helping him move on with a new offensive weapon in Pickens. Prescott hopes to return to form under Schottenheimer and the new-look Cowboys in 2025.