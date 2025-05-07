May 7, 2025 at 7:08 AM ET

It appears that George Pickens' time with the Pittsburgh Steelers is over, and the wide receiver is heading to the Dallas Cowboys in a major trade.

Ian Rapoport first reported that the Steelers were expected to trade Pickens to the Cowboys. He then followed up his initial post on X, formerly Twitter, with more details.

The Steelers and Cowboys have a deal set that will move Pickens to Dallas. Future draft picks will be moved. It appears the trade will include a third-rounder and a later-round pick swap between the teams.

So, after three seasons in Pittsburgh, Pickens is on the move. He will now join the likes of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons on the Cowboys.

What the George Pickens trade means for the Cowboys and Steelers

With the trade, the Cowboys add another bonafide receiver to their team. Lamb is a former First-team All-Pro receiver, and he has made four Pro Bowls as well. Now, they have another receiver capable of going over 1,000 yards in a season in Pickens.

After playing college football at Georgia, Pickens was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a former College Football National Champion with Georgia and joined a franchise accustomed to winning Super Bowls.

In his first season with the Steelers, Pickens appeared in all 15 games. He caught 52 passes for 801 yards and four touchdowns. He had a breakout season the next year, averaging over 18 yards per catch and logging 1,140 yards. Pickens also caught five touchdowns.

He is coming off a rocky season in 2024. Pickens did miss three games, but he still found a way to get 900 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

In 2024, the Steelers had the likes of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields throwing passes. The two years before, he had the likes of Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and Mitchell Trubisky under center.

Now, Pickens has Prescott as his signal-caller, who is two years removed from a 4,500-yard passing season. In 2023, Prescott was named Second-team All-Pro and led the league in passing touchdowns (36).

He is coming off an injury-riddled season. Prescott suffered a hamstring injury in Week 9, and he only played in eight games. In those games, he threw for 2,978 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Since Zack Martin and DeMarcus Lawrence retired and left, Prescott is now the longest-active player on the roster. He will have to step up as a leader in 2025 and lead the team if they hope to make the postseason.