Micah Parsons sent a warning to the Dallas Cowboys as he looks to move forward with contract negotiations.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport took part on the June 13 edition of The Insiders on NFL Network. He talked about Parsons' situation with the Cowboys, as the star cornerback told Clarence Hill Jr. that the team is hurting themselves by delaying negotiations.

“What's fascinating in that article, acknowledging that there was a sort of kind of negotiation with Jerry Jones without his agent from the sounds of it, it sounds like the term was just as much of an issue as money. In other words, the Cowboys like longer deals. David Mullet, who is Micah Parsons' agent, generally pushes for shorter deals. Perhaps that was part of the issue for as why this did not get done,” Rapoport said.

“So it certainly seems like Parsons is content to wait. But in reading these comments, kind of understand the landscape of things. It seems like he's acknowledging like maybe there's a window if the Cowboys wanted to get it done, they maybe could do that, it just doesn't seem like they're going to.”

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: #Cowboys star Micah Parsons told @clarencehilljr that Dallas is costing itself money by waiting to do his deal.

What lies ahead for Micah Parsons, Cowboys

It's clear that Micah Parsons wants to resolve his contract situation as soon as possible. What will matter is if the Cowboys want to address it in a timely manner.

Parsons dealt with injuries throughout the 2024 season as he took part in 11 games. Throughout his appearances, he made 43 tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass deflection.

His four seasons with the franchise have been promising, reaching his ceiling as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. He won the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2021 and earned four Pro Bowl selections, as he'll look for his fifth in 2025.

The Cowboys will seek a return to playoff contention after a disappointing campaign in 2024. They went 7-10, as injuries and inconsistent play prevented them from fulfilling their potential.