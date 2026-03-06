Every NFL Draft cycle has a prospect who forces evaluators to reconsider everything they thought they knew about the board. This year, that player may very well be Sonny Styles. The Ohio State defender arrived at the 2026 NFL Combine already respected for his versatility and leadership. However, he left Indianapolis looking like one of the most physically gifted defenders in the entire class.

What unfolded at Lucas Oil Stadium was the kind of performance that instantly captures the attention of decision-makers around the league. Styles dominated the athletic testing phase in a way that few linebackers ever have. For the Dallas Cowboys, Styles suddenly looks like the kind of player capable of transforming their defense overnight.

Turbulent 2025 season

The 2025 Cowboys season was defined by dramatic change and lingering frustration. Following the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade, the organization entered what many described as an “identity year.” Brian Schottenheimer took over as head coach, and the roster underwent significant restructuring.

The offense remained explosive. Dak Prescott returned from injury and guided a top-10 unit. Meanwhile, the addition of George Pickens created a dynamic receiving tandem with CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys also saw promising development along the offensive line with the emergence of guard Tyler Booker.

Yet all of those positives were overshadowed by the awful defense. Under coordinator Matt Eberflus, Dallas allowed 30.1 points per game. They finished dead last in the NFL in scoring defense.

Despite memorable moments like a thrilling Thanksgiving victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cowboys stumbled to a 7-9-1 record and missed the playoffs. The final blow came in Week 18 with a loss to the New York Giants. That defeat convinced owner Jerry Jones that a defensive overhaul was unavoidable. That led to the hiring of 34-year-old defensive coordinator Christian Parker for the 2026 season.

Offseason crossroads

Dallas enters the 2026 offseason with one of the most pivotal draft picks in recent franchise history. They hold the 12th overall selection for the second consecutive year. As such, the Cowboys must find a foundational defensive player capable of anchoring Parker’s system. The roster currently has glaring holes at linebacker, edge rusher, and in the secondary following the departure of Parsons.

Financially, the situation is complicated but manageable. Dallas entered the offseason roughly $56 million over the projected $301.2 million salary cap. However, Jones has already signaled a willingness to restructure major contracts for Prescott, Lamb, and Tyler Smith. Those moves could create more than $100 million in cap flexibility.

Still, the Cowboys face another challenge: a lack of Day 2 draft picks after previous trades for George Pickens and Quinnen Williams. That means the No. 12 pick carries enormous importance.

Sonny Styles dominant at Ohio State

Before his Combine explosion, Styles had already established himself as one of college football’s most versatile defensive players. During the 2025 season at Ohio State, Styles thrived after transitioning from safety to linebacker.

He finished the season with 83 total tackles, including 46 solo stops, while also recording 6.5 tackles for loss, an interception, and three pass breakups. Styles’ best performances often came on the biggest stages. In the Big Ten Championship Game against Indiana, he delivered a season-high 12 tackles while repeatedly shutting down the opponent’s running game.

Under defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, Styles developed an elite understanding of defensive schemes and showcased the sideline-to-sideline range that scouts covet.

Unicorn athletic profile

The Combine is where Styles turned elite production into elite projection. He produced athletic numbers that bordered on historic. His 43.5-inch vertical jump shattered the all-time record for the position. He also posted an 11-foot-2 broad jump, reinforcing his explosive lower-body power.

When analysts calculated his Relative Athletic Score, the result was a perfect 10.0. That's the highest possible rating and the best score among more than 3,200 linebackers tested since 1987.

Article Continues Below

Those numbers illustrate why scouts are calling Styles a “unicorn” prospect. He possesses the speed of a defensive back in the body of a modern edge defender.

Dallas has historically valued long, athletic defenders. From Leighton Vander Esch to Micah Parsons, the Cowboys have repeatedly invested in players with rare physical traits. Styles fits that mold perfectly.

Natural fit

Styles’ versatility becomes even more appealing when considering the Cowboys’ new defensive philosophy under Christian Parker. Parker’s scheme emphasizes positionless defenders capable of shifting responsibilities depending on the situation. Styles embodies that concept.

Before moving to linebacker at Ohio State, he spent two seasons playing safety. That background gives him unique coverage skills for a defender of his size. He can match up with tight ends in man coverage, drop into deep zones, or attack the line of scrimmage against the run.

This flexibility addresses Dallas’ inability to consistently defend athletic tight ends and dynamic running backs in space. With Styles on the field, Parker would gain a defender capable of disguising coverage looks. He could create matchup problems for opposing offenses.

Ohio State pipeline

There’s also a familiar pattern at play. The Cowboys have a long history of drafting and developing Ohio State players. Ezekiel Elliott, Malik Hooker, and Noah Brown all made the transition from Columbus to Dallas.

Styles represents the next generation of Buckeye defenders. He is polished, disciplined, and battle-tested against top competition in the Big Ten. Prior to the Combine, most projections placed Styles in the middle of the first round. After his athletic showcase, however, his stock has skyrocketed. Many analysts now view him as a blue-chip prospect who could come off the board much earlier.

The verdict

The Cowboys don’t just need defensive help. They need a cornerstone.

Sonny Styles offers size, speed, intelligence, and versatility. His Combine performance confirmed that he possesses rare athletic tools. Meanwhile his collegiate production proves he can translate those tools into impact.

For Dallas, Styles may represent the exact type of player capable of reshaping the unit. And if the Cowboys are serious about returning to championship contention, selecting him at No. 12 might be the first step toward that goal.