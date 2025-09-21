The Dallas Cowboys will be facing the Chicago Bears in a few hours, and they have some injury updates for some of their key players on defense, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“New Cowboys DE Jadeveon Clowney is inactive today against the Bears. Still ramping up. CB Trevon Diggs (knee) is active,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It's good news that Diggs will be available for the Cowboys, as they've had some injuries in the secondary. As for Clowney, it makes sense why he may be inactive this game since he just signed earlier in the week, and there's a better chance of him playing next week against the Green Bay Packers.

Jerry Jones noted earlier in the week that Clowney was going to be questionable going into their matchup against the Bears. There was also noise surrounding the veteran edge rusher after he was arrested on misdemeanor charges for trespassing and failure to identify in his hometown. The incident happened three days before he was signed by the Cowboys.

Clowney opened up about the charges and said that he plans on disputing them, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

“It was a parking situation and just escalated,” Clowney told reporters. “If you know anything about South Carolina, where I'm from, you know how that can go left very fast, and that kind of went left.”

Nonetheless, it looks like it won't affect his time with the Cowboys, and he should be ready to hit the field next week. The Cowboys have been finding ways to improve their defense, especially after trading Micah Parsons. Jones still seems to be open to making moves in the trade market for more help on that side of the ball, and they have the assets to do so.

It'll be interesting to see what more they have up their sleeve as the season continues.