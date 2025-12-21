The Dallas Cowboys have already been eliminated from the NFC playoffs, but that won't stop them from playing hard down the stretch. Dallas is going all out against Los Angeles in Week 16 and their offense still looks dangerous. They pulled off an incredible statistical feat only accomplished one other time in franchise history.

The Cowboys have two 1,000-yard receivers, one 1,000-yard rusher, and a 4,000-yard passer for the second time in franchise story, per beat writer Nick Eatman.

Dallas has a great offense in 2025 with Dak Prescott throwing to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens with Javonte Williams running the football.

The last time Dallas accomplished this feat was in 2019 with Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, and Michael Gallup.

However, it should be noted that Dallas has not made the playoffs in either of the seasons where they accomplish this impressive feat.

Lamb now has five consecutive season with 1,000+ receiving yards per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. He joins Hall of Famer Michael Irvin in Cowboys franchise history as the only players to pull this off.

Both Pickens and Williams are new arrivals for Dallas. Williams signed a one-year contract during free agency and has emerged as an excellent starter for the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys traded for Pickens back in May. That trade looks awesome in retrospect, as Pickens entered Week 16 with 81 receptions for 1,212 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. All of those are career highs.

The 2025 season may not feature any postseason success for Dallas. But Cowboys fans have to feel good about where the team is trending ahead of the offseason.

