The Dallas Cowboys were one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL during the 2024 season. Dallas finished the regular season 7-10 and missed the playoffs, largely because Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury. As a result, the Cowboys parted ways with Mike McCarthy and promoted Brian Schottenheimer to head coach. Now Schottenheimer appears to be one step closer to making a crucial hire.

The Cowboys are working to hire Ken Dorsey to their coaching staff, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. No deal is complete yet, and the role he would play on Schottenheimer's coaching staff is currently unknown. However, Dorsey is still expected to join the Cowboys in the near future.

Dorsey was formerly an offensive coordinator with the Bills and Browns. He started his NFL career as a scout with the Panthers and was eventually elevated to quarterbacks coach. Dorsey eventually left Carolina to go to Buffalo, where he was the QB coach for Josh Allen. He was eventually promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022 and held the position for two seasons before being fired in 2023.

Obviously Dorsey would have some type of role on the offensive coaching staff. The Cowboys have already hired Klayton Adams as their next offensive coordinator, so that position is off the table.

Regardless of his title, the Cowboys likely want Dorsey on staff to work with QB Dak Prescott.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what convinced him to hire Brian Schottenheimer as head coach

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones does not make decisions for the same reasons as other NFL owners.

Jones recently explained why he decided to hire Brian Schottenheimer as the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones believes that the son of Marty Schottenheimer will be an excellent head coach.

“I looked at 25 years of being on many staffs in the NFL,” Jones said. “I looked at sitting around that dinner table with his daddy, Marty Schottenheimer, and I know what osmosis does, and it doesn't fall far from the tree. What an opportunity to get a man, a coach coming out of the chute for his first time with all the fire that goes with that.”

Jones also suggested the move was popular with Cowboys players as well.

“Yet at the same time, he has his experience plus his greatest rooting section is our players, people like Dak Prescott,” Jones added. “So when you add all of that up, this was risky because it's a first-time coach. But we got to take risks, so I'm pleased with what we can do with him.”

It will be interesting to see Schottenheimer put his stamp on the team as head coach.