On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys pulled themselves back to the .500 mark with a dominant home win over the divisional rival Washington Commanders. It was another electric day for Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense, who celebrated the return of CeeDee Lamb by firing a 75-yard touchdown pass to him in the first half to help the Cowboys extend their lead.

Offense has not at all been the issue for the Cowboys this year. Instead, it's the team's defense, once among the best units in the NFL, that has held them back, but on Monday, the team got an intriguing development in that department on the injury front.

“T-21,” tweeted injured linebacker DeMarvion Overshown on X, formerly Twitter.

“The #Cowboys open the 21-day window for their talented LB…,” confirmed NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN clarified that “The 21-day practice window for Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown (knee) will begin Wednesday, per source,” on X.

Overshown has been out of the lineup for the Cowboys since Week 14 of the 2024 season, when he went down due to a torn ACL injury, but the team would certainly love to have him back out on the field and healthy as soon as possible.

A big development for the Cowboys

The Cowboys' defense, which had received a new wave of criticism in the wake of their disastrous loss to the Carolina Panthers last week, mostly responded to the challenge on Sunday against Jayden Daniels and the (severely shorthanded) Commanders' offense.

DaRon Bland rekindled memories of the 2023 season with a pick six, and overall, the hope is that if the Cowboys can just continue to beat the teams they're supposed to beat as the season continues, they could take another potential step forward once Overshown returns and compete for a spot in the NFC playoffs.

Of course, a lot has to go right for the team to get to that point, but Sunday's win was certainly an encouraging sign.

The Cowboys will next take the field on Sunday against the Denver Broncos on the road at 4:25 PM ET.