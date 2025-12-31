Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer tried to clear things up about the team's surprising decision on Tuesday to let go of star cornerback Trevon Diggs.

It appeared that the move to release Diggs was prompted by his missed flight with the team following the Cowboys' 30-23 victory over the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover. However, Schottenheimer said that it wasn't the only reason why Dallas moved on from the former Alabama Crimson Tide star defensive back.

“It was really a culmination of multiple factors, performance and other elements,” Schottenheimer told reporters, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Despite how things ended between the Cowboys and Diggs, Schottenheimer had kind words for the player.

Article Continues Below

“He’s been an incredible player for this organization,” Schottenheimer added. “I truly do like Trevon a lot. I wish him nothing but the best. I’m excited to see where he lands and watch him continue his career.”

Schottenheimer reportedly denied Diggs' request to stay behind after the Commanders game, but the head coach also clarified that the same requests from other players were turned down as well, noted Machota.

“I’m not the Grinch that stole Christmas. I love Christmas,” Schottenheimer shared. “I love my family. But at the end of the day, we have a protocol that we go through and the process was not followed. … We go up as a team and we come back as a team. He decided to make a different decision.”

It did not take long before Diggs landed with a new team following his Cowboys release, as the Green Bay Packers claimed the two-time Pro Bowler off waivers.