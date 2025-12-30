The girlfriend of late Marshawn Kneeland wrote a sweet message alongside ultrasound photos of their baby.

Catalina Mancera posted ultrasound photos of her and Kneeland's baby via Instagram on Sunday, December 28.

“My sweet baby, I dreamed of you long before I ever knew you,” Mancera wrote. “I dreamed of building a family, of the life your dad and I talked about and imagined together. I’m so excited for you, but my heart still aches. It aches for the moments I won’t get to share with him, and for the love I wish you could experience the way I did.”

She added, while she is still grieving the loss of Kneeland, she is “blessed” to have their baby and that he is watching over them.

“I don’t think time will ever make this easier, but I know God knew what my heart needed,” she continued. “He blessed me with you when I needed you most. In the middle of all this, you gave me purpose, hope, and something to hold onto. I trust God’s timing, even when it hurts, and I know He’s carrying us both.”

Kneeland died of an apparent suicide following a brief police chase back in November.

She concluded: “I promise to love you with everything I have for me and for your dad. I can’t wait to meet you, to hold you, and to watch you grow. I love you already.”

The news broke that Mancera was expecting when Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed during a press conference following his death last month that they are expecting their first child.

Mancera shared a heartfelt caption alongside several photos and videos following his death.

“Your laugh will always be imprinted in my mind. I will carry your legacy as long as I’m still here,” she wrote, in part. “I don’t know what life has in store for me but you will be a part of my every step. You will never be forgotten. I’ll love you forever my sweet angel.”

Mancera revealed she is expecting she and Kneeland's baby in June 2026.