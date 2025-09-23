With Micah Parsons no longer around, the Dallas Cowboys are trying to fix their defense. And Jerry Jones said he won’t give Parsons a tribute when he returns Sunday. Still, Jones said he wants it known he was absolutely not mad about the situation with Parsons, according to a post on X by Jon Machota.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has famously said “Don't let your money get mad” while talking about business. Jones on @1053thefan said that wasn't the case with trading Micah Parsons. Absolutely not. Not at all. It was nothing personal. … I had on the table the best I could do.”

Cowboys must face Packers LB Micah Parsons on Sunday

Jones seems to be backing off a little bit, perhaps not wanting Parsons to wreak havoc against his former team. But he did not wish Parsons well, according to a post on X by Todd Archer.

“Micah Parsons’ return this week adds Jerry Jones’ competitive drive? To @1053thefan, “I think the world of Micah as an individual and of course know him well. I might say, ‘Wish him well,’ except it’s obvious I don’t this weekend in terms of Green Bay winning the game.”

Dallas sent Parsons to the Packers for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. Green Bay signed Parsons to a four-year, $186 million contract, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

However, in typical Jones fashion, he patted himself on the back about the timing of the trade, according to a post on X by Machota.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on @1053thefan that he would not have traded Micah Parsons earlier in the offseason if he could do it over again. “No. Not at all. We needed this timing. We needed to be right here at the beginning of the season, in my mind, to get the highest value.”

It should be great theater when Parsons walks onto the field against the Cowboys.

There are still lingering issues about whether Parsons had agreed to a deal with the Cowboys earlier this year. Parsons still says no, according to ESPN.

“Nah, obviously he wants to know where I'm at, what I think,” Parsons said. “I'm thinking he wants to know where I'm at with the process, and that's what I thought. Obviously, none of that matters now. I'm here.”