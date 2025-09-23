The Dallas Cowboys have their hands full with an injury situation. They also have major defensive concerns. Not to worry, head coach Brian Schottenheimer has a plan to fix the Dallas defense.

It comes down to taking away the complications, according to a post on X by Clarence Hill Jr.

“Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said the team will simplify things, as well as possibly make lineup changes to improve things on defense”

The team is coming off a 31-14 beatdown at the hands of the Chicago Bears. The week before the Cowboys gave up 37 points to the lowly Giants.

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer plans to make defense better

Owner Jerry Jones acknowledged the issues, according to ESPN.

“We weren't getting there, plus we weren't covering them,” Jones said of a pass rush and coverage. “That's a bad combination.”

The Giants game centered on communication, according to the Cowboys. But it was simply a matter of execution for the failures against the Bears.

“We got the calls in,” cornerback Trevon Diggs said. “We just didn't execute, gave up some big plays in the beginning of the game, and just from there it was just a snowball effect.”

Scottenheimer said the Cowboys got pressure, but didn’t finish things by taking Caleb Williams down. However, defensive tackle Kenny Clark pointed to the inability to make plays on third downs.

“It's tough,” said Clark.” We got to find a way to get off the field. Teams get worn down the more plays they get. So got to just do a better job with that, and it all starts with locking in on film, playing fast, understanding what you're going to get and holding each other accountable to that.”

Diggs said the Cowboys have to eliminate the big plays, get stops, and get off the field.

“That's pretty much it,” Diggs said. “Do the things we've been doing in the past and get it right.”