Optimism remains high for the Dallas Cowboys, despite a Week 1 loss that made owner Jerry Jones feel very bad. Still, Jones claimed that quarterback Dak Prescott played one of his best games in the loss to the Eagles.

Jones said he likes the direction Prescott is headed, according to a post on X by Todd Archer.

“Jerry Jones said on @1053thefan, there’s “no consolation in a loss,” but said Dak Prescott “had one of his best games that I’ve seen him play,” vs. Philly, and the OL play played well, “that bodes well as we start down this season.”

The Eagles lost star defender Jalen Carter before the first snap, making things easier for Prescott. However, the Eagles worked their way to a 24-20 win behind the play of their quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones high on QB Dak Prescott

Not stopping short, Jones piled the praise on Prescott, according to bolavip.com.

“I’m pretty proud of this team, especially the way Dak played,” Jones said. “I cannot say enough about him. He was outstanding. We’ll win a lot of games if it comes down to the people that you saw in that fourth quarter, not quite get it done. They’re outstanding players.”

Jones seems to be very high on his team overall despite the opening-week loss. This is true even with the costly dropped passes by CeeDee Lamb.

“Well, because it is CeeDee, and you know how often and how much he can do,” Jones said. “Certainly, we can get the ball in that direction. We get the ball in that direction and playing with that kind of effort, we’re going to win a lot of games. The guys that had a chance to make some plays, they’ll make those plays. They’re good players. And those plays will bring home some victories. We had a fairy tale to step up here and beat the world champions, but it always doesn’t happen the way they wrote Cinderella.

Also, Jones praised his head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, according to a post on X by Joseph Hoyt.

“#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan about Brian Schottenheimer's debut:

“The plan, the preparation, gave us a chance to win. That's what we asked for.”

There will probably be a lot of that this season as Jones has repeatedly patted himself on the back after hiring Schottenheimer earlier this year.