CeeDee Lamb’s drops indeed played a role in the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Eagles, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer thinks his team is Super Bowl-bound. Still, here is what made Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sick about losing to the Eagles.

And Scottenheimer is the reason, according to The Athletic.

“It just makes me sick that he didn’t win this game,” Jones said. “I know what it meant to him. We were all riding with him. We all feel it. He had them ready to play. He was right. He saved up a few things, but he did have them really ready to play. I just can’t say enough about this effort. I give Brian — and I give his staff — all the credit in the world. … I am encouraged.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones likes his head coach

Jones wasn’t the only person who thought Scottenheimer deserved a better fate in his first NFL head-coaching experience. Dak Prescott said the team came in prepared.

“He did everything he could to give us opportunities, one, as a head coach, having us prepared, with the way we went out there, and were physical, and we played together,” Prescott said. “We’ve just got to play a little bit more complementary. What I mean by that is defense gets some stops in the first half, and we score points in the second half. Then we’re going to be proud of the outcome of this game.

“But as a head coach, he did his job. And as a play caller, he gave us every opportunity, and he was dialing it up. It sucks that he didn’t get his first win (Thursday night) in Game 1, but it’s a long season, and he’s going to get it.”

The Cowboys scored all 20 of their points in the first half, unable to get things going after the break. And the Eagles held on for the win despite losing star pass rusher Jalen Carter to an ejection before the first play from scrimmage.