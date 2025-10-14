The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has been called soft, and owner Jerry Jones has his eyes on a trade that could turn things around. However, Jones was accused of gaslighting fans for his asinine pass-rush take.

Here’s the crux of Jones’ take on the defense.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan while talking about Dallas’ poor defensive play: “Where we are potentially our strongest is pass rush. We’ve got the most capable pass rushers that we’ve had. We’ve got the ability to really rotate our players, which is very important at pass rush because you exert more energy there than any place else. So, there’s ways that we can take our personnel and address what happened to us Sunday.”

The gaslighting angle came from a post on X by Hilary ~ MollyVegas, who said she hates listening to Jones.

Cowboys' pass rush belies Jerry Jones' comments?

Jones also sang the praises of Kenny Clark, who came over in the Micah Parsons trade, according to a post on X by Jon Machota.

on DT Kenny Clark: “He's played outstanding. … Right now, we've gotten the money's worth to have Kenny Clark on this team. I'm proud that we got him. He's probably first or second on grading on our team on defense.”

On another Machota post, Jones said Matt Eberflus is the right guy to lead the defense.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on DC Matt Eberflus: “He's had tremendous experience. He's dealt with adversity. He's had some great successes. … I jumped at it when we had the chance to get him. I still feel as strongly (about him as the day we hired him).”

But here is what the current numbers say. Dallas ranks dead last in the NFL with an average of 411.7 yards allowed per game. They are last against the pass (269.5) and No. 28 versus the run (142.2). And they are next to last in the league, allowing 30.7 points per game. Only the hideous Ravens (32.3) are worse.