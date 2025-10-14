The Dallas Cowboys desperately need to add talent on defense. Dallas got embarrassed on Sunday, losing to Carolina 30-27 and allowing Rico Dowdle to have a career game. The Cowboys are apparently willing to do whatever it takes to add talent for the rest of the season.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed that the team is open for business and ready to improve the roster, per The Athletic's Jon Machota.

“If we can improve our team and it makes sense for what we give up in the future, all of it's there,” Jones said on Tuesday via 105.3 The FAN. “We have major, major, major resources that we wouldn't have had had we not made that trade. … I promise you, yours truly or anybody associated with the Cowboys has got our eyes really opened to ways we can help this defense and certainly don't want to preclude anything on offense, either.”

Parsons specifically noted that “there's nothing untouchable” from the trade package Dallas received for Micah Parsons.

“There's nothing untouchable in our resources to help our team,” Jones added. “And there's no way that I'm at a point right now to where I would not do something because of where we are into the season, six games. I would go as early as I would if we were talking three games back.”

It will be fascinating to see if the Cowboys make a big move around the NFL trade deadline on November 4th.

Embarrassing stats sum up Cowboys' pathetic defense

But is the talent the problem with Dallas' defense? Or is it the coaching?

Machota also shared some eye-popping stats on Monday that highlighted how bad the Cowboys have played against opposing quarterbacks this season.

“The Cowboys have faced Bryce Young, Justin Fields, Jordan Love, Caleb Williams, Russell Wilson and Jalen Hurts,” Machota wrote on Monday. “Combined, they’ve completed 72% of their passes while throwing for 270 yards per game, 15 TDs, only 2 INTs with a combined passer rating of 117.0, highest in the NFL.”

Dallas still has Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland in their secondary, who have played better in past seasons.

Perhaps the issue is something schematic related to new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Or perhaps Micah Parsons really was the glue holding that defense together.

Either way, the Cowboys seem determined to fix the issue before it torpedoes their season.

Next up for the Cowboys is a Week 7 matchup against the Commanders.