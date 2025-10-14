The Dallas Cowboys are trying to figure out how to fix their leaky defense, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer defended his coordinator. However, Stephen A. Smith said the Cowboys have a problem, blasting the team for the defense being considered soft.

Smith took to the airwaves to crush the Cowboys, according to a post on X by First Take.

“I’ve called them the ‘Allas’ Cowboys,” Smith said. “Take the D out of it. You don’t have a defense, OK? They have no defense whatsoever. They’re considered soft. Nobody is worried about them.

“That’s why Rico Dowdle went out there looking like Emmitt Smith. This ain’t some Christian McCaffrey or somebody like that. This ain’t Bijan [Robinson]. I tell you right now. Rico Dowdle said, yo, I’m coming. Buckle up. And then ate ‘em up.”

Cowboys searching for defensive answers

Not everybody thinks the Cowboys stink on defense. Quarterback Dak Prescott defended the group. He said it’s something that will get better, according to a post on X by Jon Machota.

“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on what gives him confidence that Dallas can fix the defense: “That we go against them every day. It’s an iron sharpens iron mentality. I understand the players and pieces they have over there. You see them getting better. They’re getting better.”

Co-owner Stephen Jones said it’s a work in progress. He said the personnel is there, according to dallascowboys.com.

“Yes, I do,” Jones said when asked on 105.3 the Fan if Dallas had the pieces they need defensively. “This just comes down to execution. We've got to continue to be more consistent, and we can certainly do it. I think this is a work in progress. Obviously, we've got a lot of work to do on the defensive side of the ball.”

And he supported defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

“I think it's a work in progress,” Jones said. “There's no question. Matt Eberflus has been a very successful defensive coordinator in this league.

“It's a matter of our guys executing the defense, probably going to be some give and take in there. Us doing more and more of what our guys may do better in terms of how it works with what he's doing. It's just one of those things where we just have to continue to go to work every week and get better.”