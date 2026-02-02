After firing Matt Eberflus, the Dallas Cowboys named Christian Parker their next defensive coordinator. While he'll have lofty expectations on his shoulders, those who have played for Parker are expecting greatness.

That includes former Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, who worked with Parker from 2021-23 when he was the Denver Broncos defensive backs coach. As he now steps into his defensive coordinator role with the Cowboys, Surtain knows Parker is up for the challenge, via Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas News.

“He's a brilliant mind,” Surtain said. “A lot of what I learned from him I still carry with me.”

In 2024, Parker joined the Philadelphia Eagles as their passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach. He caught the NFL's attention due to his work with the secondary. In 2025, the Eagles ranked eighth in pass defense, allowing 189.8 yards per game.

In turn, the Cowboys ranked dead last in pass defense during the 2025 campaign, allowing 251.5 YPG. Their defense overall ranked 30th overall, allowing 377 YPG.

Parker will have some tools to work with, although none may be as impactful as Micah Parsons. But players like Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark should make a difference up front while DaRon Bland leads from the secondary.

The Cowboys are expecting Parker's arrival to help elevate their defense entirely. It'll be his first defensive coordinator role at the NFL level, but Dallas is confident in their newest hire's ability to change the culture. So is Surtain, who was able to see Parker's abilities up close in person.