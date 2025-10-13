The Dallas Cowboys got embarrassed on Sunday. Dallas lost 30-27 against Carolina after surrendering a game-winning field goal on the final play of the afternoon. Frustration is beginning to mount after another poor showing by Dallas' defense.

The Athletic's Jon Machota shared some eye-popping stats about the Cowboys' defense on Monday.

“The Cowboys have faced Bryce Young, Justin Fields, Jordan Love, Caleb Williams, Russell Wilson and Jalen Hurts,” Machota wrote on Monday. “Combined, they’ve completed 72% of their passes while throwing for 270 yards per game, 15 TDs, only 2 INTs with a combined passer rating of 117.0, highest in the NFL.”

Those stats do not look good for the Cowboys' defense. In fact, if that were the stat line for one player, they would be in the MVP conversation at quarterback.

Perhaps what is more concerning is who the Cowboys allowed to pile up those stats. Jalen Hurts is arguably the best quarterback on that list, and even he and the Eagles are having a rough season.

Dallas allowed 199 passing yards with three touchdowns and one interception to Bryce Young on Sunday.

The Matt Eberflus defense is not looking good in Dallas. Especially without Micah Parsons holding it all together.

Brian Schottenheimer defends Matt Eberflus after another terrible defensive showing

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is still standing behind his defensive coordinator.

Schottenheimer spoke highly of Matt Eberflus after Sunday's brutal loss.

“Matt’s a great coach,” Schottenheimer said. “He’s been around. Everywhere he’s ever been, he’s had good defenses. It’s not just Matt by himself. Matt’s trying. Players are trying. It’s not a lack of effort. This is not that. We have to be able to play more complementary defense. And early in the season, we were getting hurt throwing the football. This game, we got hurt running the football.”

Dallas allowed Rico Dowdle to rumble for 183 rushing yards on 30 carries. It was obvious that Dowdle had revenge on the mind before Week 6. However, Dallas did not come prepared with a plan to stop him.

“Our gap control is not very good right now,” Schottenheimer continued. “That’s the big thing I’d say, our gap control is not where it needs to be. We’re not fitting gaps right. Shoot, I think first half, it seemed like there was almost probably 75-80 percent of their runs the guy was four or five yards before we had contact on him. That’s not good enough. We know that. And we’re going to address it.”

Dallas needs to figure out what is wrong with its defense as soon as possible. Otherwise they could fall behind in the NFC East division race.

Next up for the Cowboys is a Week 7 matchup against the Commanders.