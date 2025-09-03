The Dallas Cowboys made waves before the regular season by trading away superstar Micah Parsons. Dallas was seemingly unwilling to give Parsons a megacontract when other players needed to be re-signed too. One surprising Cowboys player just got a new contract ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

The Cowboys have agreed to terms on a contract extension with fullback Hunter Luepke, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Luepke gets a two-year extension worth up to $7.5 million with $5 million fully guaranteed.

Luepke's new contract makes him the third-highest-paid fullback in the league per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

It is rare for an NFL team to roster a fullback in 2025. In fact, Luepke is one of roughly 10 fullbacks with jobs in the modern NFL.

It is even more impressive to see a fullback earn a contract extension in their third season.

Luepke earns his paycheck as a blocker, like most fullbacks. However, he is also a threat to run the ball or catch passes out of the backfield too.

Luepke scored one rushing touchdown in 2023 and managed 12 receptions for 111 receiving yards in 2024.

He will remain a tonesetter on Dallas' offense for the foreseeable future.

Cowboys re-sign another player following Micah Parsons trade

The Cowboys have wasted little time handing out contract extensions after the Micah Parsons trade.

As Pelissero notes, Luepke is not the only Cowboys player to receive a new contract in the days following the trade.

“In explaining the Micah Parsons trade, Jerry Jones noted it freed up money for other core players,” Pelissero wrote on Wednesday. “The #Cowboys have extended two in recent days — Daron Bland and now Hunter Luepke, who was eligible for a new deal because he was undrafted in 2023. He gets $5M fully guaranteed.”

Jerry Jones opened up the checkbook to keep Bland.

The veteran cornerback received a four-year extension worth $92 million, which is a much bigger deal than Luepke's deal for the team's salary cap.

Dallas will be under the microscope over the next two offseasons.

Cowboys fans will be furious if their team end up looking like the “losing” side of the Parsons trade in a few years.