On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys pushed their record on the 2025 NFL season to 2-2-1 with a blowout road win over the New York Jets that was not as close as the final 37-22 score suggested. The big story of this game for the Cowboys was the play of wide receiver Ryan Flournoy, who broke out to the tune of six catches for 114 yards.

Recently, Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones spoke on Flournoy's epic game, making a comparison to a previous legend in the process.

“Jerry Jones admitted to Miles Austin flashbacks with Ryan Flournoy's 114-yard effort, down to the No. 19,” reported Todd Archer of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter, citing Jones' interview from 105.3 The FAN.

“This will do wonders for him, do wonders for the confidence of everybody around him. It was good to see and we needed it,” Jones said.

If Flournoy can establish himself as a consistent weapon for Dak Prescott moving forward, that would give the Cowboys three legitimately elite wide receivers in himself, George Pickens, and CeeDee Lamb, who is currently injured.

An intriguing Cowboys team

The Dallas Cowboys didn't come into this year with immense expectations after Jones traded their best player, Micah Parsons, shortly before the season began.

Dallas didn't do a whole lot to dispel that notion in the first three weeks, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles, barely holding on against the New York Giants, and then getting blown out by the Chicago Bears.

However, since then, the Cowboys have gone toe to toe with the Green Bay Packers to the tune of a tied final score, and they also picked up the win against the Jets to get them their second win of the season.

Prescott and the offense look like one of the league's best units through five weeks, taking full advantage of their talent at the wide receiver position, which will only improve if Flournoy can put on performances like this consistently.

The Cowboys will look to get above the .500 mark on the season when they hit the road to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.