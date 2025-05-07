The Dallas Cowboys are making more offseason moves than they did a year ago. Dallas is not making a ton of splashy moves, but they are making several smart additions to improve the roster. The Cowboys finally made a big splash on Wednesday, trading a third-round pick to the Steelers for WR George Pickens.

However, not everyone is impressed by this move.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith mocked the Cowboys for trading for Pickens in an epic rant on First Take.

“This dude is supposed to be a headache,” Smith said, referring to Pickens. “You got a new coach that nobody wanted, that you elevated in Brian Schottenheimer… You got Dak Prescott, who's allergic to prosperity come playoff time…”

Smith continued to poke fun at Prescott while pointing out that the Cowboys have practically no running game. He suggested that this set the Cowboys up for failure on the offensive side of the ball.

“You're going to be passing the ball all day long,” Smith continued. “And the more you pass, the more it sets the stage for Dak Prescott to make a mistake when it matters most.”

Ultimately, Smith believes the media will pump up the Cowboys for making a good move. But he thinks the trade does not move the needle for Dallas.

“Congratulations to the Cowboys,” Smith joked. “I'm sure it looks good on paper as it always does. … They're gonna go back to teasing us into believing that they're relevant.”

Will the Cowboys be able to extend both Micah Parson and George Pickens?

Stephen A. Smith may be on to something with his comments on the Pickens trade.

One simple critique of the trade is how long Pickens will actually play in Dallas. Especially with Micah Parsons already in line for a huge contract extension.

Pickens is in the final year of his rookie contract. He will likely want a big pay day after his rookie contract expires. If the Cowboys do not want to extend him, he will get that contract in free agency.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted on Wednesday that Pickens and Parsons have the same agent, David Mulugheta. That could create an interesting dynamic whenever the Cowboys begin discussing a contract extension for either Parsons or Pickens.

“Soon-to-be Cowboys WR George Pickens is heading into the last year of his contract and will want a new deal,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “His agent happens to be David Mulugheta, whose name Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he did not know while talking about a new deal for Micah Parsons, another Mulugheta client.”

The Cowboys will most likely let Pickens play out his rookie contract and determine what to do next during the 2026 NFL offseason.

It will be interesting to see how the addition of Pickens changes the Cowboys' offense in 2025.