On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys dropped to 2-3-1 on the young 2025 NFL season with a road loss against the Carolina Panthers by a score of 30-27. While quarterback Dak Prescott continued his MVP-adjacent campaign, the Cowboys' defense once again struggled mightily, giving up a huge game to the team's former running back, Rico Dowdle.

On Monday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones celebrated his 83rd birthday. Jones hasn't exactly been a beloved figure among Cowboys fans in recent years, most recently drawing their ire when he traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

On Wednesday, ESPN sports media personality Stephen A. Smith took to “First Take” to relay his thoughts on Jones' handling of the team

“I think Jerry Jones is off his rocker… You're trying to stay right in that purgatory you're in,” said Smith, per First Take on X, formerly Twitter.

These harsh words were in response to comments from Jones himself, who said that “We are still in it,” and that “The last thing I'm thinking about in any way is being out of the hunt.”

Jones himself has gone on the record saying that creating headlines is more important to him than building a winning team, and that's certainly been the case so far this year.

A frustrating Cowboys season

Making matters even more frustrating for Dallas Cowboys fans is that while the defense continues to flounder, Dak Prescott is playing arguably the best football of his career, frequently connecting with recent offseason trade acquisition George Pickens even in the absence of star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is expected to return soon.

However, Dallas' defense has quickly cemented itself as one of the worst units in the league this year, surrendering near career days to multiple quarterbacks already in 2025, and it doesn't look like things are on pace to change any time soon.

In any case, the Cowboys will next take the field on Sunday afternoon at home against the NFC East divisional rival Washington Commanders. That game is slated to kick off at 4:25 PM ET.