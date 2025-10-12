Dak Prescott has heard the criticism before, and he’s not letting it shake him. Just two weeks ago, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, often one of the Cowboys’ harshest critics, called Prescott a “leading candidate” for NFL MVP after his four-touchdown performance against the Jets.

The veteran quarterback had led Dallas to a dominant 37-22 road win, completing 18 of 29 passes for 237 yards while displaying command and confidence that reminded fans why he’s long been the face of the franchise.

Prescott’s chemistry with wideouts George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb (when healthy) has been one of the team’s biggest positives this season. Even as Lamb missed time, Pickens stepped up as Prescott’s top target, showcasing elite playmaking ability in multiple weeks.

Yet, despite Prescott’s efforts, the Cowboys’ 30-27 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday underscored that Dallas still struggles to finish close games.

After the loss, Prescott kept his composure and perspective, telling Dallas Morning News reporter Joseph Hoyt that there’s no panic in the Cowboys’ locker room. “It’s a long season. A long, long season,” Prescott said.

“I’ve been 3-5 before, and we went and made the playoffs. That’s my point: you have to find a way to win these close games, and I have all the confidence we will.”

The defeat dropped the Cowboys to 2-4-1, marking their third loss in four outings, all by one possession. While the offense has shown flashes of elite play, defensive lapses continue to haunt them. Prescott emphasized the importance of staying united and improving execution down the stretch rather than dwelling on early setbacks.

Interim head coach Brian Schottenheimer echoed a similar sentiment after the loss, offering a strong defense of his coaching staff.

“Yeah, absolutely. No question about it,” Schottenheimer said when asked if the Cowboys have the personnel to run defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ scheme, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry added that Schottenheimer urged his team to “play more complementary defense” moving forward.

For now, Prescott remains focused on steady leadership, something the Cowboys will need as they prepare for next week’s divisional matchup against the Commanders. With the season still young and their quarterback confident, Dallas hopes to turn frustration into fuel and climb back into playoff contention.