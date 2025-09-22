The Dallas Cowboys continue to add more players to the injury list besides star receiver CeeDee Lamb, seeing offensive lineman Tyler Booker join him.

Lamb suffered a high ankle sprain in the first quarter of the Cowboys' 31-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The injury will see him miss several weeks, denting the team's ceiling on offense for a while.

Dallas will also miss a key lineman in Booker, per reporter Clarence Hill Jr. He also suffered a high ankle sprain in the Week 3 matchup, which will also have him miss similar time as Lamb.

“Dallas Cowboys LG Tyler Booker joins WR CeeDee Lamb on sideline for 3-4 wks with high ankle sprain. Booker played 74 snaps on Sunday but was on a scooter on Monday,” Hill wrote.

Booker is going through his rookie season in the NFL, being the Cowboys' first-round selection in the 2025 draft. He stands out as a star after coming out of Alabama as one of the best young linemen in the country.

What lies ahead for Tyler Booker, Cowboys

It's a tough loss for the Cowboys to sustain, losing both CeeDee Lamb and Tyler Booker for several weeks with high ankle sprains. Not only will they miss Lamb's elite receiving talent, but they will miss Booker's quarterback protection and quality blocking for some time.

Dallas can't afford to sustain any more injuries, off to a poor 1-2 start to the season. They suffered a close loss to the Super Bowl 59 champion Philadelphia Eagles and survived a nailbiter against the New York Giants in overtime. However, the loss to the Bears on the road sets them back in a big way as their defensive weaknesses puts them at risk against the league's best.

Star quarterback Dak Prescott will have to turn to George Pickens, KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Tolbert as his best receivers for the next several weeks. Tight end Jake Ferguson will also be active in pass-catching situations, which can help the offense be stable while Lamb recovers.

The Cowboys will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 28 at 8:20 p.m. ET.